Stocks to Watch Today: Delta Corp, M&M, Aether Industries, LIC, Zomato, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 76 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 15,702.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday. The correction in global counterparts after hotter-than-expected US inflation data, weakening rupee and FII selling pressure dented market sentiment on June 13. All sectoral indices closed in red with Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, IT, Metal, Realty and Oil & Gas indices declining 2-4 percent. The BSE Sensex plummeted 1,457 points or 2.68 per cent to 52,847, while the Nifty50 fell 427 points or 2.64 per cent to 15,774.

Delta Corp

HDFC Mutual Fund acquired an additional 2.15 per cent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 10. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 9.21 per cent, up from 7.06 per cent earlier.

Torrent Power

The company has completed the acquisition of a 50 MW solar power plant from SkyPower Group in Telangana. The enterprise value for this acquisition is Rs 416 crore. The long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project is with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (NPDCTL) for a period of 25 years at a fixed tariff of approximately Rs 5.35 per kWh, with remaining useful life of approximately 20 years.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The auto major is seeking approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for a merger of Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd with itself. The company said the value chain required for end-to-end EV development, manufacturing and sales is currently spread between M&M and MEML and it needs to be consolidated.

Zomato

The government has asked online food business operators like Zomato to submit a proposal within 15 days on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism amid rising complaints from customers.

Zydus Lifesciences

The company’s Rs 750 crore-share buyback offer will commence on 23 June and close on 6 July. The drug firm, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has fixed 15 July as the last date for the settlement of bids. The board has approved the proposal to buyback a little over 1.15 crore shares, representing up to 1.13 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Infosys

Is setting up four new offices in tier II cities to be closer to the available talent pool. Many young employees in the IT sector were recruited from tier II cities. Almost 60 per cent of them have gone back to their hometowns and this has opened up an opportunity to attract talent from across the country.

Capri Global Capital

Life Insurance Corporation of India bought additional 35.41 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC’s shareholding in the company stands increased to 7.059 per cent, up from 5.043 per cent earlier.

Dynamatic Technologies

The company has won the contract to manufacture the escape hatch door for Airbus A220 aircraft. The contract was placed by Stelia Aeronautique Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Airbus Atlantic SAS.

WPIL

The company has received an order from the Government of West Bengal for the execution of a turnkey project comprising commissioning of a clear water reservoir and a ground-level reservoir. The contract is valued at Rs 430.87 crore and the same will be completed over a period of 24 months.

Aether Industries

SBI Mutual Fund acquired additional 3.23 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.1775 per cent, up from 4.9180 per cent earlier.

LIC

The stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) hit a fresh record low after the lock-in period for anchor investors in the company’s IPO came to an end on June 13. The stock ended at a record low of Rs 668.20 on the BSE, down 5.85 per cent from its previous close. It opened at Rs 691.

