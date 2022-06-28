Stocks to Watch Today: GMR Infrastructure, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Cipla, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 12.5 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 15,821.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start on Tuesday. Positive global cues and buying in most sectors helped benchmark indices gain eight-tenth of a per cent in the last session, thereby extending their uptrend for the third consecutive session. The BSE Sensex jumped 433 points to 53,161, while the Nifty50 rose 133 points to 15,832.

Sterling Tools

Subsidiary Sterling Gtake E-mobility (SGEM) forayed into E-LCV segment. With this development, SGEM continues to grow its presence across various E-mobility segments. Starting with supplies to a single Electric 2W customer a year back, the company now has confirmed orders from more than 10 customers.

Bilcare

The company said the board has appointed Shreyans Bhandari as Additional Director and Chairman & Managing Director of the company. He is the son of Mohan Bhandari, earlier Chairman and MD, who is now appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

ICICI Bank

The private lender will maintain its strong market position and market capitalisation over the next 12-18 months, S&P Global Ratings said and affirmed its long-term issuer credit rating ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook.

Cipla

The pharma firm has agreed to acquire an additional stake for nearly Rs 26 crore in digital tech company GoApptiv Private to raise its shareholding to 22.02 per cent. The investment will be made in equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and is likely to be completed within 30 days.

JSW Steel

Moody’s Investors Service said it has upgraded the steel maker’s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2. At the same time, Moody’s has changed the ratings outlook on JSW Steel Ltd and Periama Holdings LLC to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’.

Bank of Baroda

The public sector lender said it will raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds. The board of directors in its meeting held on Monday approved the proposal of issuing long-term bonds for financing infrastructure projects and affordable housing worth to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.

Star Health and Allied Insurance

The health insurance company has signed a Corporate Agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank, for distribution of its health insurance solutions to the bank’s customers.

GMR Infrastructure

GMR Infrastructure arm Delhi International Airport plans to use Rs 1,000 crore for the Phase 3A expansion programme. Delhi International Airport (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, completed the issuance of five-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting Rs 1,000 crore that were listed on the BSE on June 23. The NCDs have been priced at an interest rate of 9.52 per cent per annum payable monthly for an initial period of 36 months and thereafter at 9.98 per cent payable monthly. The proceeds from the notes will be utilised to partly finance the Phase 3A expansion programme.

Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Group has signed joint development agreement to develop 2.1 million square feet of residential apartments in Chennai. Brigade targets revenue of Rs 6,000 crore from its residential business over the next 5 years in the city.

Capri Global Capital

APV Tradesol Pvt Ltd and PACs sold 2.055 per cent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, their shareholding in the company stands reduced to 6.102 percent, down from 8.156 percent earlier.

Indian Card Clothing

The company said the board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 25 per share on face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23. The board has also given approval for acquiring a balance 40 per cent equity stake in Garnett Wire, UK – a foreign subsidiary of the company, from the Joint Venture Partner – Joseph Sellers & Son Limited.

