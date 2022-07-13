Stocks to Watch Today: HCL Tech, Delta Corp, Axis Bank, Mindtree, and Others

Results Today

Stocks to Watch Today

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 355.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of increased input costs. The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 76.02 crore during the April-June period of 2021-22 financial year (FY), it said in a BSE filing.

Axis Bank

The private lender said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Rakesh Makhija as the Non-Executive Chairman till October 2023. RBI vide its letter dated July 12, has approved the re-appointment of Makhija as the Non-Executive (Part Time) Chairman of the bank, with effect from July 18 up to October 26.

NMDC

The country’s largest iron ore producer has slashed the prices of lump ore and fines by Rs 500 a tonne each. The prices were effective from Tuesday, the company which is also the largest seller of the mineral.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,283 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 3,205 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 16.92 per cent YoY to Rs 23,464 crore compared with Rs 20,068 crore in the same quarter last year.

Anand Rathi Wealth

Leading non-bank wealths solutions company Anand Rathi Wealth on Tuesday reported 33.6 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 39.7 crore for three months ended June 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 29.7 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, said in a statement.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp posts profit of Rs 57.13 crore in June quarter. The casino gaming company has reported profit of Rs 57.13 crore for quarter ended June against loss of Rs 28.93 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew significantly to Rs 250.3 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 75.87 crore in the low base corresponding quarter of last fiscal which was impacted by the second Covid wave. CARE Ratings The Board of Directors of CARE Ratings Ltd at its meeting scheduled to be held on July 20, 2022, will consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the Company.

Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru unit gets UK GMP certificate. The company has received a GMP (good manufacturing practice) certificate from the UK regulator for its Bengaluru Unit VI. The facility is involved in manufacturing and testing of specialised dosage forms.

Kirloskar Electric Company Kirloskar Electric Company appoints managing director. The company said the board has appointed Ravi Ghai as an additional director (independent director), Anand Balaramacharya Hunnur as managing director, and Mahabaleshwar Bhat as company secretary and compliance officer.