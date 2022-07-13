Stocks to Watch Today: HCL Tech, Delta Corp, Axis Bank, Mindtree, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 50.5 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 16,110.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Wednesday. Amid weak global cues and a lack of buying in heavyweights, the headline index corrected further in the later part of the day, during the last session, and the Nifty ended the day above 16,050 with a loss of almost a per cent. Denting the market mood, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to an all-time low of 79.60 against the US dollar.
Results Today
Stocks to Watch Today
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 355.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of increased input costs. The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 76.02 crore during the April-June period of 2021-22 financial year (FY), it said in a BSE filing.
Axis Bank
The private lender said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Rakesh Makhija as the Non-Executive Chairman till October 2023. RBI vide its letter dated July 12, has approved the re-appointment of Makhija as the Non-Executive (Part Time) Chairman of the bank, with effect from July 18 up to October 26.
NMDC
The country’s largest iron ore producer has slashed the prices of lump ore and fines by Rs 500 a tonne each. The prices were effective from Tuesday, the company which is also the largest seller of the mineral.
HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,283 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 3,205 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 16.92 per cent YoY to Rs 23,464 crore compared with Rs 20,068 crore in the same quarter last year.
Anand Rathi Wealth
Leading non-bank wealths solutions company Anand Rathi Wealth on Tuesday reported 33.6 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 39.7 crore for three months ended June 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 29.7 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, said in a statement.
Delta Corp
