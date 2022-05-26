Stocks to Watch Today: Hindalco, Infosys, BPCL, Coal India, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 111 points, or 0.69 per cent higher at 16,133.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday. Extending the losing run to the third consecutive day, the Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex closed 303 points down yesterday dragged by heavy selling pressure in IT stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex slumped 303.35 points or 0.56 per cent to 53,749.26 points against its previous day’s close at 54,052.61 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slumped 99.35 points or 0.62 per cent to 16,025.80 points.

Results Today

Advertisement

Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Muthoot Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Surfactants, Oberoi Realty, Aban Offshore, AllCargo Logistics, Ansal API, Astra Zeneca, Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive India, Cummins India, Good Year India, Gujarat State Fertilizers Corporation, India Glycols, Jet Airways, Kirloskar Industries, MRO-Tek, NMDC, Page Industries, Prestige Estate Projects, Quess Corp, Shalimar Paints, Sudarshan Chemicals.

Infosys

The IT major has collaborated with global cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to elevate the security maturity of large enterprises with mission-critical digital landscapes and to help prevent the threat of cyberattacks. The companies will enhance these security solutions for their worldwide customers like Mercedes-Benz.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

The oil marketing firm reported a 82 per cent decline in net profit in the quarter ended March 2022 as the firm held fuel prices despite rise in cost. Net profit of Rs 2,130.53 crore was reported in the January-March period as compared with Rs 11,940.13 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

The hospital chain said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 46 per cent to Rs 90 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022. The health care provider had reported a PAT of Rs 168 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Coal India

Advertisement

The state-owned coal miner posted a 45.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,692.94 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022 on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company’s consolidated net profit was at Rs 4,586.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Fortis Healthcare

The hospital chain reported a 40 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.03 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.36 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

National Aluminium Company

Advertisement

The state-run metal player reported a 9.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1,025.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on the back of higher income. The company had reported consolidated profit of Rs 935.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Power Finance Corporation

The state-owned posted a nearly 10 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit at Rs 4,295.90 crore in the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 3,906.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Bata India

Advertisement

The shoemaker reported over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 helped by robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.47 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Max Healthcare Institute

The medical and healthcare player said its profit after tax increased by 58 per cent to Rs 172 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 109 crore for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Whirlpool

Advertisement

The consumer durables maker reported a 35.04 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March due to soft industry demand and rising commodity costs. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 130.06 crore during the March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.