Stocks to Watch Today: Indian Oil, Infosys, Indigo, Apollo Hospitals, and Others

A sharp bounce back in SGX Nifty50 futures indicated a recovery in the Indian stock market after massive selling pressure seen in the previous trading session. It was mayhem on Dalal Street on Thursday as the benchmark indices tanked nearly 5 per cent, their biggest single-day fall since March 2020, after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. As a result, global crude oil prices surged past over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, raising concerns over global growth. The BSE Sensex plunged 2,702 points or 4.7 per cent to 54,530, while the Nifty50 closed way below its 200-day exponential moving average (16,881), falling 815 points or 4.78 per cent to 16,248, the lowest closing level since September 2, 2021, and formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts. It was also the expiry day for monthly futures & options contracts.

Here are the Stocks to Watch in Trade Today:

Indian Oil Corporation

The company will be excluded from Nifty50. Apollo Hospitals will replace Indian Oil in the benchmark Nifty 50 from March 31, 2022, as part of the semi-annual index review. The changes will also be applicable to Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index. The Nifty 50 is reconstituted twice every year in March and September.

Hindustan Unilever

The leading FMCG firm announced the separation of the position of Chairman of the Board and the CEO & Managing Director, and has appointed Nitin Paranjpe as a Non-Executive Chairman of the company.

Coal India

The state-owned coal miner is considering offering more than 100 closed, discontinued mines to the private sector on revenue sharing basis in due course of time, the coal ministry said.

InterGlobe Aviations

The budget carrier IndiGo said it has partnered with online travel services firm MakeMyTrip for its holiday offerings for both domestic and international travelers.

Vodafone Idea

The telecom player announced a collaboration with A5G Networks, with a view to spurring industry 4.0 and smart mobile edge computing in India. The two companies have jointly set up a pilot private network in Mumbai utilizing existing 4G spectrum.

Bharat Forge

The auto component major said it will acquire JS Autocast Foundry India. The company, along with its subsidiary, BF Industrial Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire JS Autocast Foundry India (JS Auto).

Infosys

The company launched Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fast track enterprises’ exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented environments, for its customers, workplace, products and operations.

JSW Ispat

The company has completed acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Mivaan Steels Ltd.Minda: The company has acquired stakes in four partnership firms including YA Auto Industries (87.5%), Auto Components (95%), Samaira Engineering (87.5%) and S.M. Auto Industries (87.5%).

Wipro

To hire more than 500 employees in Brazil over next fiscal year.

