Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Bharat Forge, PVR, Lupin, JSW Steel, and Others

The Nifty50 index in the previous session opened and closed above the crucial psychological level of 18,000, thereby continuing the uptrend for the fourth consecutive session amid positive global cues. Banking & financial services, FMCG, and metal stocks supported the market. The BSE Sensex rose 456 points to 60,571, while the Nifty50 climbed 134 points to 18,070.

Infosys

The IT major has collaborated with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to secure cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost’s mail delivery and logistics services.

Multiplex stocks

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure, saying apprehension of likelihood of anti-competitive practices by an entity cannot be a subject of probe.

Maharashtra Scooters

The company said the board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share of face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending March 2023. The record date for determining the eligibility of members to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as September 23.

Bharat Forge

Subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain, and commercial electric vehicle company Harbinger Motors Inc announced joint venture to develop electrified drivetrains for the commercial trucking industry. The new JV, named ElectroForge, will leverage the strengths of both the partners to offer best in-class drivetrains developed for the Class 3 through 8 markets.

KEC International

Infrastructure EPC major KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,108 crore across its various businesses including transmission & distribution and railways. The transmission & distribution business has secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in India, Middle East and Africa.

Hatsun Agro Product

The company said the board of directors on September 19 to consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares on a rights issue basis.

JSW Steel

The company has forged a collaboration with German-based engineering and technology company SMS group for exploring solutions for implementation of the decarbonisation projects across various JSW Steel plants in India. SMS group will provide its technology experts design, engineering consultancy and commissioning for executing various projects.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share of face value of Rs 10 for the financial year ending March 2023. The record date for determining the eligibility of members to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as September 23.

Neuland Laboratories

Deepak Gupta has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company, to pursue career opportunities outside the company. He will continue to act as the Chief Financial Officer of the company till October 13.

Lupin

The Drug maker said its biosimilar product Rymti, indicated for the treatment of arthritis, has received approval from the Canadian health authority. The company’s product is the biosimilar of reference drug Enbrel (Etanercept).

