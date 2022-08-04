Stocks to Watch Today: InterGlobe Aviation, Vodafone Idea, Britannia, GAIL, and Others

The market continued its uptrend for the sixth consecutive session with the Nifty50 making an attempt to cross the 17,400 mark in the previous session. Overall, the benchmark indices remained in consolidation for the second straight day ahead of the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on August 5. The BSE Sensex rallied 214 points to 58,350.5, while the Nifty50 rose 43 points to 17,388.

Results Today

Britannia Industries, GAIL India, Adani Enterprises, LIC Housing Finance, Dabur India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Total Gas, Aarti Surfactants, Aptech, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Berger Paints India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, Container Corporation of India, Dalmia Bharat, Edelweiss Financial Services, Glenmark Life Sciences, Gujarat State Petronet, ICRA, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Manappuram Finance, Praj Industries, REC, Shankara Building Products, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, Welspun Corp, and Windlas Biotech will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 4.

Stocks in News

Vodafone Idea

The telecom operator has posted a loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against a loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in the previous quarter following an increase in interest and financing costs, and EBIT loss. Revenue from operations grew by 1.6 per cent QoQ to Rs 10,410.10 crore for the June FY23 quarter. EBITDA fell by 7 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,328.4 crore and margin declined by 380 bps QoQ to 41.6 per cent for the quarter.

Hindalco Industries

Aluminum solutions provider Novelis said net income attributable to its common shareholder increased 28 per cent YoY to $307 million and the record adjusted EBITDA of $561 million grew by 1 per cent YoY. The shipments of 962 kilotonnes in June FY23 quarter fell by 1 per cent compared to 973 kilotonnes in the prior year. Net sales increased 32 per cent YoY to $5.1 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, primarily driven by higher average aluminium prices and local market premiums.

InterGlobe Aviation

Indigo posted a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore for the June FY23 quarter, which narrowed from a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 as the year-ago quarter was affected by the second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 327.5 percent to Rs 12,855.3 crore during the same period. EBITDAR at Rs 716.9 crore with an EBITDAR margin of 5.6 per cent improved significantly compared to negative EBITDAR of Rs 1,360.2 crore with a negative EBITDAR margin of 45.2 per cent YoY.

Inox Leisure

The company reported the highest ever quarterly revenues at Rs 589 crore, the highest ever EBITDA at Rs 130 crore and the highest ever PAT at Rs 74 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, with footfalls at 18.4 million. The year-ago quarter (Q1FY22) was affected by the second Covid wave. The quarter witnessed blockbuster movies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

JMC Projects (India)

The company said the board has approved the appointment of Vikram Singhvi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with immediate effect. Shailendra Kumar Tripathi is reappointed as Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of three years commencing from October 22, 2022, to October 21, 2025, subject to the approval of the members of the company. The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 31.33 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against a loss of Rs 10.15 crore in the same period last year. Revenue during the same period increased by 44 per cent to Rs 1,671.64 crore partly on a low base as Q1FY22 was affected by the second Covid wave.

Fineotex Chemical

Ashish Kacholia acquired 5.5 lakh equity shares or a 0.5 per cent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, his shareholding in the company stands increased to 2.43 per cent, from 1.94 per cent earlier.

AU Small Finance Bank

The bank launched its qualified institutional placement issue on August 3 and fixed the floor price at Rs 590.84 per share for the issue, against the current market price of Rs 609.35 on August 3.

Adani Wilmar

The company recorded 10.2 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 193.59 crore for the June FY23 quarter on strong growth in top line. Revenue grew by 30.2 per cent YoY to Rs 14,731.62 crore during the same period with overall volumes rising 15 per cent YoY to 1.19 MMT, and EBITDA increased by 14 per cent YoY to Rs 496 crore.

