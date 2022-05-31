Stocks to Watch Today: IRCTC, LIC, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, JSPL, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 39.5 points, or 0.24 per cent, lower at 16,607.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday. Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2 per cent in the last session, extending their winning run to a third straight day on gains in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a firm trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,041.08 points or 1.90 per cent to settle at a four-week high of 55,925.74. During the day, it soared by 1,197.99 points or 2.18 per cent to touch a high of 56,082.65. As many as 26 Sensex stocks ended in the green.

LIC

India’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,409.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 17.41 per cent from Rs 2,917.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. For the full financial year 2021-22, the government-run insurer posted a net profit of Rs 4,043.12 crore, which is 39.4 per cent higher as compared to Rs 2,900.56 crore recorded in 2020-21.

Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) on Monday reported Rs 1,527 crore net consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2022. For the whole year 2021-22, the company has posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 8,249 crore.

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,227.38 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against a net profit of Rs 848 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, hit by one-time charges on settlement of a pending litigation in the US.

NLC India

The company recorded a massive 54 per cent on-year decline in profit at Rs 331.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 impacted by high base and lower other income. Revenue increased by 8.7 per cent to Rs 3,086 crore during the same period.

Lemon Tree Hotels

The company has signed a licence agreement for a 40-room hotel at Chirang, Assam, under its brand ‘Keys Select, by Lemon Tree Hotels’. The hotel is expected to be operational by June, 2026. Subsidiary Carnation Hotels Private Limited will be operating this hotel.

NBCC (India)

Profit slides 52 per cent on-year; revenue dips 11.3 per cent on-year. The construction firm recorded a 52 percent on-year fall in profit at Rs 41.1 crore in quarter ended March 2022, impacted by lower topline and exceptional loss. Revenue declined 11.3 per cent to Rs 2,441 crore during the same period.

IRCTC

The company recorded a 106 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 213.8 crore in quarter ended March 2022 driven by strong topline and operating performance. Revenue surged 104 per cent to Rs 691 crore compared to same period last year.

Stove Kraft

The company reported a 55 per cent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 8.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 11 per cent to Rs 261.3 crore during the same period.

Wockhardt

Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 311 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 107 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Veranda Learning Solutions

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, a public listed edutech company, on Monday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending FY 2022. It notched up a revenue of Rs 1,080.92 million. The total revenue from operations for FY 22 stood at Rs 756.02 million and gross profit of Rs 293.05 million while the gross margin of 39.05 was registered.

