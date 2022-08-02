Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Eicher Motors, Zomato, Indus Towers, and Others

The positive global sentiment and FII buying helped benchmark indices clock one percent gains and close at a three-month high on August 1. The market continued its northward journey for the fourth consecutive session along with the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern. The BSE Sensex rallied 545 points to 58,115, while the Nifty50 jumped 182 points to 17,340.

Results Today

Bosch, Indus Towers, Siemens, Adani Green Energy, Bank of India, Voltas, Brigade Enterprises, Deepak Nitrite, Dhanuka Agritech, Dodla Dairy, Gateway Distriparks, Gati, Godrej Properties, Gravita India, JM Financial, Jubilant Pharmova, Lemon Tree Hotels, MOIL, Paradeep Phosphates, RPG Life Sciences, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Thermax, Tube Investments of India, and Vaibhav Global will be in focus ahead of their June quarter earnings on August 2.

Stocks in News

Advertisement

ITC

The company recorded a 38.3 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,169.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, on strong topline and operating performance. Revenue grew by 41.4 per cent YoY to Rs 18,320 crore during the June FY23 quarter with growth across segments. EBITDA surged 41.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,647.2 crore in Q1FY23.

Zomato

The food delivery giant posted consolidated loss at Rs 186 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, which narrowed compared to loss of Rs 360.7 crore in Q1FY22 and loss of Rs 360 crore in Q4FY22. It was backed by other income that more than doubled to Rs 168.1 crore from Rs 72.2 crore YoY. Revenue grew by 67.4 per cent YoY and 16.67 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,413.9 crore during June FY23 quarter.

Pfizer

The company has received Rs 180.48 crore from Mylan after it transferred the Upjohn business (rimarily off-patent branded and generic established medicines business) comprising of six brands which included Lyrica, Viagra, Celebrex, Amlogard, Daxid and Dilantin along with related business assets and liabilities to Mylan.

Nelcast

The ductile and grey iron castings producer has clocked a 283.5 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 7.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by healthy operating performance and top line. Revenue grew by 60 per cent to Rs 295.2 crore with growth in volumes and better realisation, while EBITDA increased by 60.4 per cent to Rs 23.3 crore during the same period.

Castrol India

Advertisement

The company reported a 47.3 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 206.26 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 despite higher input cost, driven by strong top line and operating performance. Revenue grew by 40 per cent YoY to Rs 1,241.71 crore during the same period.

NMDC

The mineral producer recorded monthly production of iron ore at 2.05 million tonnes in July 2022, declining from 3.06 million tonnes in July 2021 and sales dropped to 2.95 million tonnes from 3.29 million tonnes during the same period.

Eicher Motors

Advertisement

The company sold 5,982 units in the commercial vehicle segment in July 2022, up 40.1 per cent compared to 4,271 units sold in same month last year, with domestic sales increasing 51 per cent to 5,360 units but exports fell 22 per cent to 501 units in the same period.

Kansai Nerolac Paints

The company reported a 36.5 per cent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 152 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 despite sharp increase in input cost, supported by operating performance and top line. Revenue grew by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 2,051.40 crore during the same period.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here