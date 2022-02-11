Stocks to Watch Today: ONGC, Zomato, Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland, and Others

The dovish RBI policy and positive global cues helped the benchmark indices extend gains for the third consecutive session yesterday. Most of the key sectors including banking and financials, IT, and metals participated in the rally on Thursday. The BSE Sensex jumped 460 points to 58,926, while the Nifty50 rose 142 points to 17,606 and formed a bullish candle which resembles a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts. A 0.7 per cent fall in SGX-traded Nifty50 to 17,476.5 hinted at investors taking some money off the table on Friday.

>Hero MotoCorp

The company reported a net profit of Rs 686 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,084 crore in Q3FY21. The Gurgaon-based company witnessed a decline in its volume which coupled with raw material inflation headwinds negated the impact of improvement in price realisations and dented the performance of the company in the reported quarter.

>Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

The Middleburg unit in the US completed an USFDA audit with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification.

>Zomato

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of a consolidated net loss to Rs 67.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of better revenue growth.

>Trent

Tata Group’s retail arm Trent, headed by Noel Tata, on Thursday reported a 79 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 199 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a profit of Rs 111 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

>Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 69.39 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 340 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company’s PAT had stood at Rs 200.72 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

>Quess Corp

Business services provider Quess Corp on Thursday reported a 93.47 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 89 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company’s PAT had stood at Rs 46 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.

>Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22.3 per cent to Rs 604.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, hit by high input and freight costs. The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 777.3 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

>CAMS

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Thursday reported a 37 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 77.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 56.42 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, according to a statement.

>Mindspace REIT

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 4 per cent increase in its net operating income to Rs 371.5 crore and declared distribution of Rs 275.2 crore for its unitholders for the quarter ended in December. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has declared distribution of Rs 275.2 crore or Rs 4.64 per Unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

>Dr Lal PathLabs

Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.2 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

>V-Mart Retail

The company reported a profit of Rs 57.11 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 47.87 crore in Q3FY21.

Shares of firms like Motherson Sumi Systems, ONGC, India Cements, Anupam Rasayan, Arvind Fashions, Ashok Leyland, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Force Motors, Glenmark PharmA, Godrej Industries, Nazara Technologies, Voltas will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today

