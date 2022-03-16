Stocks to Watch Today: Paytm, Zomato, PNB, Infibeam Avenues, and Others

The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Axis Trustee Services (as the trustee of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust and others) to sell 100 percent shareholding in subsidiary Sikar Bikaner Highways. The sale consideration is Rs 375.5 crore which will be received in the form of units of the Trust.

Paytm

Softbank managing partner Munish Ravinder Varma has resigned from the board of the digital financial services company One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, and PB Fintech, according to regulatory filings by both companies on Tuesday.

Zomato

Indian food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd has reached an all-stock merger with Blinkit that values the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The firm will also acquire 16.66 per cent stake in robotics firm Mukunda Foods.

Eveready Industries

The Rs 604.76-crore open offer by the Burman group through various entities to acquire an additional 26 per cent in batteries and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd is slated to open on April 26, 2022, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Punjab National Bank

State-owned Punjab National Bank has reported a borrowing fraud of over Rs 2,000 crore in the non-performing account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd.

Oil stocks

Fall in crude prices is likely to have an impact on the oil firm stocks.

Bajaj Auto

The firm on Tuesday said it has appointed Dinesh Thapar as its chief financial officer.

IT stocks

Investors will keep an eye on the sector due to weak rupee and FPI selling pressure. Infosys, TechM, Wipro will be in focus

Bank Stocks

FPIs are likely to sell more in the anticipation of rate hike by the US Fed.

Infibeam Avenues

The board has approved appointment of Sunil Bhagat as Chief Financial Officer of the company, in place of Hiren Padhya.

