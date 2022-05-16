Stocks to Watch Today: Avenue Supermarts, Tech Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, Maruti, and Others

The market started off the day on a robust note but the end was pathetic on May 13 as the benchmark indices lost all its gains in the last hour of trade and closed with moderate losses weighed down by banking & financial services, metal and select technology stocks. The BSE Sensex lost nearly 1,000 points from day’s high to close with 137 points loss at 52,794, and the Nifty50 failed to hold on to psychological 16,000 mark, down 26 points at 15,782. Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd., said: “Global headwinds are currently weighing on the sentiment and the domestic factors are also not very encouraging. The fresh selling pressure in the banking pack is further adding to the negativity. We thus reiterate our negative view and suggest continuing with the “sell on the rise" approach. Since most sectors are reeling under pressure, participants should align their positions accordingly and avoid contrarian bets."

Results Today

Advertisement

Bharat Forge, MCX India, Ami Organics, Century Plyboards, Dodla Dairy, Fino Payments Bank, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Greenply Industries, GRM Overseas, Max Ventures and Industries, Nava Bharat Ventures, Omkar Speciality Chemicals, RateGain Travel Technologies, Raymond, Shankara Building Products, Uttam Sugar Mills, and VIP Industries will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on May 16.

Bank of Baroda

BoB has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,778.77 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as against a net loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the lender’s net profit fell 19 per cent from Rs 2,197.03 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal. Net interest income grew 21.2 per cent to Rs 8,612 crore from Rs 7,107 crore a year ago.

Tech Mahindra

The company reported a 10 per cent sequential rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,506 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which was above analysts’ expectations of Rs 1,411 crore. The IT services major reported a 5.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 12,116 crore for the reported quarter. The firm won deals worth over $1 billion in the January-March period.

Maruti Suzuki India

Advertisement

It completed the process of allotment of an 800-acre site in Haryana state for its proposed plant, according to a statement on exchanges. The plans investment of more than Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase. The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles a year is expected to be commissioned by 2025. The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants.

Amber Enterprises

Advertisement

It reported net profit for the fourth quarter that missed the average analyst estimate. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 57.22 crore, down 24 per cent year-on-year against the estimates of Rs 117 crore. Revenue rose 21 per cent from a year ago to Rs 1,940 crore versus estimate of Rs 2,144 crore. The firm also approved raising Rs 500 crore via securities.

Eicher Motors

The company reported net profit for the fourth quarter that beat the average analysts’ estimates. Net profit for the quarter rose 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 610 crore versus an estimate of Rs 596 crore. Revenue grew 9 per cent from a year ago to Rs 3,190 crore against estimates of Rs 3,183 crore. The growth was led by YoY increase in average selling prices (ASPs) due to a richer model mix and price hikes taken over the past few quarters. This, however, was partly offset by YoY decline in volumes for Royal Enfield.

Alkem Laboratories

Advertisement

They said on exchanges that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has pointed out no critical or major observations at its Taloja Plant. The company said the MHRA has closed its inspection.

Nazara Technologies

The net profit for the March quarter fell 71 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4.90 crore versus Rs 17.10 crore. Revenue for the quarter fell 6 per cent sequentially to Rs 175.10 crore against Rs 185.80 crore. The firm also announced that it will give 1:1 bonus share to its shareholders.

Avenue Supermarts

Advertisement

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, reported a 22 percent decline in its sequentially consolidated net profit to Rs 427 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. Year-on-year it reported a 3 per cent rise in its net profit. Revenue fell 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8,787 crore from Rs 9,218 crore. Year-on-year, revenue rose 19 per cent.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.