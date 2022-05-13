Stocks to Watch Today: SBI, Larsen & Toubro, Eicher Motors, Vodafone, and Others

The market seems to be in a complete bear trap as the benchmark indices fell more than 2 per cent on May 12, dented by selling across sectors. Global growth concerns, higher-than-expected US inflation, and contraction in the UK economy weighed on sentiment in global counterparts including India. The BSE Sensex plunged 1,158 points to 52,930, while the Nifty50 tanked 359 points to 15,808 - continuing the downtrend for the fifth consecutive session.

Results on May 13 and May 14

State Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank, Union Bank of India, Alkem Laboratories, Emami, Escorts, Hindustan Aeronautics, JK Paper, Linde India, Nazara Technologies, Amber Enterprises India, APL Apollo Tubes, Balkrishna Industries, Carborundum Universal, CESC, Coromandel Engineering Company, DB Corp, Elgi Equipments, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, REC, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Sharda Cropchem, Sigachi Industries, Steel Strips Wheels, Triveni Turbine, UCO Bank, and Vakrangee will release quarterly earnings on May 13.

Avenue Supermarts, Heranba Industries, Affle (India), Anant Raj, GPT Infraprojects, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Neogen Chemicals, Share India Securities, Transformers, and Rectifiers (India), Triveni Engineering & Industries, TVS Electronics, and Vinati Organics will release quarterly earnings on May 14.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering & infrastructure major reported a 10 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 3,621 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, with revenue rising 10 percent to Rs 52,851 crore and EBITDA climbing 2.1 percent to Rs 6,520.5 crore compared to year-ago period. Order inflow grew by 46 percent YoY to Rs 73,941 crore in Q4FY22.

Tata Motors

The company posted a loss of Rs 1,032 crore in Q4FY22, which narrowed from loss of Rs 7,605 crore in same period last year. Revenue during the quarter declined by 11.5 per cent to Rs 78,439 crore YoY, impacted by subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, whose revenues in Q4 quarter fell 27.1 percent year-on-year to 4.8 billion pound sterling amid semi-conductors shortage, and disruption in the European and China business.

Tube Investments of India

The company clocked a whopping 57.5 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 225 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, driven by higher operating income and topline. Revenue grew by 25 per cent to Rs 3,415 crore compared to year-ago period.

Apollo Tyres

The tyre maker reported a 60.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 113.5 crore in Q4FY22 dented by higher input cost and lower other income. Revenue grew by 11 percent to Rs 5,578.3 crore compared to year-ago period.

Siemens

The company reported a 2.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 340 crore in quarter ended March 2022 with EBITDA rising 6.1 per cent to Rs 484.8 crore and revenue growing 13.5 per cent to Rs 3,954.7 crore compared to year-ago period. Higher input cost, finance cost, and other expenses hit profitability.

Matrimony.com

The company in a BSE filing said the board approved to buyback shares worth up to Rs 75 crore of the company, at a price of Rs 1,150 per share.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The bank reported a 7 per cent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 127 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 dented by higher provisions. Net interest income grew by 48 per cent to Rs 544 crore and pre-provision operating profit increased by 40 per cent to Rs 217 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Windlas Biotech

The company reported a 151 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 14.8 crore in quarter ended March 2022, driven by operating income and topline. Revenue grew by 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 122.1 crore and EBITDA rose by 28.7 per cent to Rs 14.3 crore compared to year-ago period.

