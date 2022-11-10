Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Zomato, Tata Power, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 56.5 points, or 0.31 per cent lower at 18,137, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Thursday.

Q2 Results Today

Eicher Motors, Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashok Leyland, Aster DM Healthcare, Bata India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Berger Paints India, Campus Activewear, Container Corporation of India, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Gas, Indian Hotels, Jindal Steel & Power, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kalyan Jewellers India, Linde India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Muthoot Finance, NHPC, Oil India, Page Industries, Power Finance Corporation, RITES, SAIL, Suzlon Energy, Torrent Power, and Trent will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on November 10.

Tata Motors

The passenger and commercial vehicle maker has posted net loss of Rs 944.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, narrowing from loss of Rs 4,441 crore in same period last year, with strong operating and top line performance. Revenue from operations at Rs 79,611 crore for the quarter grew by 30 per cent and EBITDA increased by 35.4 per cent to Rs 5,572 crore compared to same period last year. Jaguar Land Rover’s revenue at 5.3 billion pound grew by 36 per cent YoY for the quarter with EBITDA margin at 10.3 per cent expanded by 300 bps YoY. Tata Motors to delist its American Depositary shares from The New York Stock Exchange.

Tata Power Company

The company said its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has received the ‘Letter of Award’ from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation (MSEDCL) to set up 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date.

Happiest Minds Technologies

The company announced partnership with Singapore-based ESG (environmental, social and governance) solution provider CredQuant for BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) customers. This collaboration with CredQuant will help BFSI customers in addressing ESG screening, ESG rating models, sustainability disclosures & reporting, impact reporting and carbon footprint.

Piramal Enterprises

The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 1,536.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by impairment on financial instruments, net loss on fair value changes, and higher other expenses. It had consolidated profit of Rs 426.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue grew by 20.3 per cent to Rs 1,893.7 crore compared to same period last year.

Pidilite Industries

The company recorded a 11.3 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 332.4 crore for the quarter that ended September FY23, dented by weak operating performance. Profit and operating income missed analysts’ estimates, while revenue was in line with estimates. Revenue at Rs 3,011.2 crore for the quarter increased by 14.6 per cent compared to year-ago period. EBITDA fell 9.1 per cent to Rs 500 crore and the margin declined by 430 bps to 16.6 per cent YoY in Q2FY23.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

The healthcare service provider has clocked a 70 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 168.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by healthy operating performance and a higher top line. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 21.4 per cent to Rs 1,141.5 crore and EBITDA at Rs 274.9 crore increased by 51.9 per cent compared to year-ago period.

Gujarat Pipavav Port

The company has recorded a massive 58.5 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 72.1 crore for the quarter ended FY23 with revenue for the quarter growing 16.7 per cent to Rs 227.3 crore and EBIDTA increasing 11.2 per cent to Rs 121 crore compared to year-ago period. However, margin fell 265 bps YoY to 53.23 per cent in Q2FY23.

