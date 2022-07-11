Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, Power Grid, DRL, DMart, Tata Motors, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 20 points, or 0.12 per cent lower at 16,207.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday. The BSE Sensex climbed 303 points to 54,482, while the Nifty50 gained 88 points to 16,221 in the previous session and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, but for the week, there was a bullish candlestick pattern formation on the weekly scale as the index gained 3 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services

The country’s largest software exporter, TCS, reported a 5.2 per cent rise in the June quarter net profit to Rs 9,478 crore, restricted by the impact of annual wage hikes and promotions that took TCS operating profit margins to multi-quarter lows.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

The drug maker said it has launched its generic version of fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets used for treating overactive bladder in the US market. The launch follows the approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Power Grid Corporation of India

The state-owned power major has bagged an inter-state transmission project for evacuation of electricity from Neemuch SEZ in Madhya Pradesh. PGCIL has won the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Fortis Healthcare

The healthcare facilities firm aims to add around 1,500 beds over the next five years to enhance its presence in existing locations, according to its Annual Report for 2021-22. The healthcare major currently has over 4,300 operational beds.

Tata Motors

The homegrown auto major said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicle range with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. A weighted average increase in price of 0.55 per cent will come into effect starting Saturday across the range, depending upon the variant and model.

Avenue Supermarts

The operator of D-Mart reported over six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 642.89 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, helped by a “very good recovery" in overall sales and a comparative low YoY base. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 95.36 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Punjab National Bank

The state run lender will select an actuarial firm for calculating the embedded value of insurance joint venture CHOICE, in which the state-owned bank has to divest its stake as per regulatory requirement. The New Delhi-based lender will open financial bids on July 11, 2022 to select the actuarial firm.

Spandana Sphoorty, 5Paisa Capital

Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Mishtann Foods, 5Paisa Capital, Star Housing Finance, Nakoda Group of Industries and Sahara One Media & Entertainment are among the companies that will announce their quarterly earnings for the quarter ended June 2022.

