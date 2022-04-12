Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange-traded 149.50 points, or 0.84 per cent, lower at 17,592.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down start on Tuesday.
TCS
JSW Steel
JSW Utkal Steel, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has received the environmental clearance for setting up a greenfield integrated steel plant (ISP) with a capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) crude steel, from the government. The capital expenditure for the said steel plant project is expected to be Rs 65,000 crore.
Gufic Biosciences
The company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to manufacture Isavuconazonium Sulfate API and finished formulation Isavuconazole for injection 200 mg/vial. Isavuconazole is indicated for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.
Delta Corp
The gaming and hospitality company has reported a lower profit at Rs 48.11 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, compared to profit of Rs 57.77 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue for the quarter has seen a moderate growth at Rs 218.32 crore, up from Rs 211.34 crore YoY. The company also approved amalgamation of Daman Entertainment, and Daman Hospitality with itself.
There was a fire incident at Maruti Suzuki’s Rohtak R&D centre where a new lab expansion was being carried out by a third party project company. Two people working with the contract firm on the project have died and there are no other injuries. The company said that the incident does not affect the production operations of the automaker.
Wipro
The technology company has acquired Convergence Acceleration Solutions to expand its consulting capabilities for communications service providers.
