Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, and Others

TCS , the IT services provider recorded a profit of Rs 9,926 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, a 7.4 per cent growth over the year-ago period, while revenue increased 15.8 percent to Rs 50,591 crore. Revenue growth in constant currency terms was 14.3 percent YoY. The company recorded highest-ever order book TCV (total contract value) of $11.3 billion in Q4FY22 and the full year orderbook stood at $34.6 billion.

Kesoram Industries

The company posted a loss of Rs 46.14 crore for the March 2022 quarter, which widened from Rs 31.97 crore in the previous quarter. It had recorded a profit of Rs 96.41 crore in year-ago period. Increase in power and fuel costs, and finance cost hit the bottomline. Revenue increased by 20 per cent YoY to Rs 1,031.78 crore and the sequential growth was 18 per cent.

UltraTech Cement

The cement major has been declared a preferred bidder for Diggaon limestone block. The company participated in the e-auction by the Karnataka government. The block is adjacent to company’s Rajashree unit and has total cement grade geological resources of 530 million tonnes of limestone over an area of 7.86 square km.

JSW Steel JSW Utkal Steel, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has received the environmental clearance for setting up a greenfield integrated steel plant (ISP) with a capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) crude steel, from the government. The capital expenditure for the said steel plant project is expected to be Rs 65,000 crore. Gufic Biosciences The company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to manufacture Isavuconazonium Sulfate API and finished formulation Isavuconazole for injection 200 mg/vial. Isavuconazole is indicated for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis. Delta Corp The gaming and hospitality company has reported a lower profit at Rs 48.11 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, compared to profit of Rs 57.77 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue for the quarter has seen a moderate growth at Rs 218.32 crore, up from Rs 211.34 crore YoY. The company also approved amalgamation of Daman Entertainment, and Daman Hospitality with itself.

Maruti Suzuki India

There was a fire incident at Maruti Suzuki’s Rohtak R&D centre where a new lab expansion was being carried out by a third party project company. Two people working with the contract firm on the project have died and there are no other injuries. The company said that the incident does not affect the production operations of the automaker. Wipro

Results on April 12

Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Tinplate Company of India, Evexia Lifecare, and Gayatri Bioorganics will release quarterly earnings on April 12.

Two stocks - Delta Corp and RBL Bank - are under the F&O ban for April 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

