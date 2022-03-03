Stocks to Watch Today: Vedanta, ABB India, UPL, and Others

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 42.50 points or 0.26 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,659.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. In the previous session, the Indian benchmark indecies curtailed some losses in late trade amid haven demand triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine moderated. The BSE Sensex fell 778 points to 55,469, while the Nifty50 plunged 188 points to 16,606.

Here are the Stocks to Watch in Trade Today:

Vedanta

The board has approved a third interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The total outflow for dividends will amount to Rs 4,832 crore. The record date for payment of dividends is fixed as March 10.

Swan Energy

The firm said the board on March 5 will consider fundraising of up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Wipro

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm has introduced a cloud car platform for software-defined vehicles.

UPL

The fertiliser maker has approved a buyback proposal for 12,571,428 shares at Rs 875 per share. The aggregate amount of Rs 1,100 crore represents 14.56 per cent and 5.71 per cent of its total paid-up share capital and free reserves, respectively, as on March 31, 2021.

Punjab and Sind Bank

To consider preferential issue of equity shares to the Government of India worth up to Rs 4,600 crore on March 31.

Tantia Constructions

The company has bagged a Rs 42.2 crore contract from South Eastern Railway for the construction of a major bridge between Basta and Rupsa.

Hind Rectifiers

The electrical equipment manufacturer has received orders worth Rs 57.32 crore in February 2022.

Valiant Communications

Investor Duane Park acquired 1.21 percent equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 10.35 percent now, against 9.14 percent earlier.

ABB India

The company completed the sale of its turbocharger business to Turbocharging Industries and Services India, as a going concern, on a slump sale basis to its wholly owned subsidiary for Rs 310 crore. In January this year, it had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Turbocharging Industries and Services India.

Mukand

The stainless steel company has sold its land in Thane for Rs 806.14 crore. It has executed an agreement for the sale of said land of 47 acres.

