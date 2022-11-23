Stocks to Watch Today: Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, Inox Green, Siemens, Nykaa, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 65.5 points, or 0.36 per cent higher at 18,353, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Wednesday.

Stocks In Focus

Vedanta: The company has announced a third interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share, resulting in an outflow of Rs 6,505 crore. The company said that its board of directors had approved the dividend payout, whose record date has been fixed for November 30.

NDTV: The Adani group’s open offer for additional shares in New Delhi Television (NDTV) saw no takers on Tuesday — the first day of its launch. The open offer for 16.7 million shares at Rs 294 apiece will close on December 5.

Ultratech Cement: After the Adani group, the Aditya Birla Group-owned UltraTech Cement has dropped out of the race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates’ remaining cement assets in India due to lack of agreement over valuation of the assets.

Telecom stocks: India’s total mobile subscriber base fell by 3.6 million in September, with Vodafone Idea suffering subscriber count decline even as larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added users month-on-month, according to telecom regulator’s data.

Inox Green Energy Services: The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 65 per share.

Adani Enterprises: The company will consider a fund-raise on Friday via a public offering(FPO), preferential allotment (including QIP) or combination of methods. As per reports, the share sale could raise as much as $2.4 billion.

Wipro: The company has launched a cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe.

Nykaa: Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal has resigned. Agarwal will leave the company and step down from his role on November 25.

Siemens: The company has posted a 20.7 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 381.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY22 and revenue grew by 11.6 per cent to Rs 4,657.1 crore compared to a year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel: Nxtra Data, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has started the construction of its new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata. The company will invest Rs 600 crore in the development of the largest data centre in East India that will cater to the underserved markets of east and north-east regions along with the SAARC countries.

VA Tech Wabag: Its board will meet on Friday to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures through private placement or any other method.

Tech Mahindra : LIC has increased its stake in Tech Mahindra to 6.87 per cent from 4.86 per cent.

Infosys: The company entered into a strategic collaboration with Envision AESC to digitise and automate processes at latter’s EV battery manufacturing plants.

National Peroxide: The company plant located at Kalyan, Maharashtra, will remain shut from November 22, 2022 for the purpose of annual maintenance activities.

