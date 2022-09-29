Stocks to Watch Today: Voda Idea, Ambuja Cements, Blue Dart, Anupam Rasayan, and Others

Bears seem to have kept tight control over Dalal Street, pushing the benchmark indices down by nearly one percent on September 28 ahead of monthly expiry of futures & options contracts. The fall in global peers and consistent FII selling weighed on sentiment. The BSE Sensex plunged 509 points to 56,598, while the Nifty50 fell 149 points to 16,859.

Stocks in News

Gensol Engineering

The company said the board has approved the preferential allotment of 12,81,993 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,036.25 per share. With this, it has raised Rs 132.84 crore via preferential issue.

Blue Dart Express

The company has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6 percent for 2023 as compared to 2022. The general price increase will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Supriya Lifescience

The company has received Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine hydrochloride, API in anti-histamine therapy, from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM). This will be an added advantage for Supriya Lifescience in the European market. Global demand for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride is 1850 tons, of which major demand is in the regulated markets.

S H Kelkar and Company

Subsidiary Keva Europe BV has acquired 19 percent equity stake in Netherlands-based Provier Beheer BV, the holding company of Holland Aromatics BV. With this, Keva Europe BV now holds 81 percent and the balance will be acquired in a span of two years. In addition, Creative Flavours & Fragrances SpA, Italy (CFF), a material subsidiary, acquired balance 30 percent of stake in Nova Fragrance Srl, Italy (Nova) thus making Nova, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CFF.

Essar Shipping

The company said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.

ITI

ITI has received Rs 80 crore against allotment of shares to the Government of India. The Board of Directors has approved allotment of 77,33,204 equity shares at Rs 103.45 per share to the President of India.

Genesys International

The company announced collaboration with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. Bentley Systems is an infrastructure engineering software company.

Anupam Rasayan India

The company has opened its qualified institutional placement issue on September 28 after the approval of preliminary placement document. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 762.88 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.

Vodafone Idea

Mobile tower giant Indus Towers is learnt to have asked debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to clear outstanding dues and pay every month on time for continuity of business post-November. The development comes after independent directors expressed concerns over the mounting dues of Vodafone Idea (VIL).

Ambuja Cements

The cement major controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, said it has created NDU over 50 per cent shareholding in its subsidiary ACC Ltd as collateral for loans taken by the company. The company has created a non-disposable undertaking (NDU) over 9.39 crore shares of ACC Ltd on September 26, 2022.

