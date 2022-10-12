Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, HCL Tech, Suzlon Energy, Indigo, Power Grid, and Others

Domestic equity markets are likely to open on firm ground on mixed global cues and easing crude oil prices. At 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,990 levels, up 50 points.

Q2 results

HCL Technologies, Wipro, Sterlin & Wilson, Nxtdigital, Mangalam Industrial, Artson Engineering, and National Standard will report the September quarter results (Q2FY23) on Wednesday, October 12.

Interglobe Aviation

The airline operator will launch Mumbai-Istanbul flights from early next year. The airline said that the bookings for these flights have already begun. The new routes and additional frequencies will enhance international connectivity between India, Turkey, and beyond.

Infosys

The IT major’s President, Ravi Kumar S tendered his resignation from the company. Kumar worked with Infosys for nearly twenty years and drove the company’s Global Services Organisation across all industry segments.

Suzlon Energy

The group announced that it has bagged development order of 144.9 megawatt (MW), which comprises of wind power projects for Aditya Birla Group. Suzlon plans to install around 69 units of wind turbine generators with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular tower and rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

Inox Leisure

The multiplex chain inked pact with International Cricket Council (ICC) to live screen all matches to be played by India at Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in their cinema halls. All group matches to be played by Team India will be showcased, starting with first match on October 23 against Pakistan, followed by semi-finals and final match.

Power Grid

The state-run power giant fully acquired equity in special purpose vehicle (SPV) to build inter-state transmission project for eastern and north-eastern regions. The SPV was acquired for around Rs 7.04 crore, which includes 50,000 equity shares at par at Rs 10 each along with assets and liabilities of the company.

L&T Finance Holdings

The company received Sebi’s nod to sell 100 per cent shareholding in subsidiary L&T Investment Management to HSBC Asset Management (India). With this approval, all necessary actions are being taken to ensure the completion of the proposed transaction, said the company.

Commercial Syn Bags

On October 22, the board plans to consider proposal for issuance of bonus shares. The board will also consider the increase in the authorised share capital of the company.

Genesys International

The company received order worth Rs 46 crore for the land titling project from the Andhra Pradesh government. The project is planned to be finished by the end of FY23.

Delta Corp

The casino operator clocked 19.5 percent profit growth quarter-on-quater (QoQ) to Rs 68.25 crore for Q2FY23. Revenue, meanwhile, rose 8 per cent QoQ to Rs 270 crore. With this, the company surpassed their pre-covid numbers, registering a strong growth.

REC

The state-owned company transferred its entire shareholding in ER-NER Transmission at par value along with all its assets and liabilities to Power Grid Corporation of India. Power Grid is the successful bidder selected through tariff-based competitive bidding process, for the development of a ‘transmission system to evacuate power from ER-NER SEZ.

Stocks in F&O Ban

Delta Corporation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements were companies banned in the F&O ban period on Wednesday, October 12.

