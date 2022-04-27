Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, HUL, Indian Hotels Company, Bajaj Auto, and Others

The market has seen a strong reversal as it recovered all the losses of the previous session and closed around the 200-day simple moving average placed at 17,206 levels on April 26, supported by positive global cues. The buying interest was seen across sectors. The BSE Sensex surged nearly 800 points to 57,357, while the Nifty50 jumped nearly 250 points to 17,201.

Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hatsun Agro Product, Indian Energy Exchange, 5paisa Capital, Indian Hotels Company, Persistent Systems, Syngene International, Trent, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, KPR Mill, MPL Plastics, Shree Digvijay Cement, Supreme Petrochem, and Swaraj Engines will release quarterly earnings on April 27.

Schaeffler India

The company recorded a massive 48.4 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 207 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, driven by topline as well as operating performance. Revenue from operations rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 1,567.5 crore during the quarter and EBITDA grew by 45 per cent in the same period.

Bajaj Finance

The non-banking finance company clocked an 80 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 2,420 crore in Q4FY22 led by strong NII and decline in provisions. Net interest income during the quarter grew by 30 per cent to Rs 6,068 crore with assets under management (AUM) rising 29 per cent to Rs 1,97,452 crore as of March 2022. Loan losses and provisions for Q4 FY22 at Rs 702 crore declined sharply compared to Rs 1,231 crore in the year-ago period.

Lasa Supergenerics

API manufacturer Lasa Supergenerics has bagged a new order of Rs 50 crore from five customers. The order will help the company boost its production and contribute to the topline.

Wipro

The IT services company has decided to acquire US-based Rizing Intermediate Holdings Inc, a global SAP consulting firm, for $540 million. The acquisition will help Wipro expand its leadership in oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and consumer industries. The process of the buyout is expected to close before the end of the quarter ending June 2022.

AU Small Finance Bank

The bank in a BSE filing said profit in Q4FY22 rose by 105 per cent year-on-year to Rs 346 crore on fall in provisions and higher NII. Net interest income grew by 43 per cent YoY to Rs 936.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 with net interest margin expanding 60 bps YoY to 6.3 per cent. The bank declared a bonus issue of one equity share for every one equity share held by shareholders.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries, and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA’ZIZ) have signed the formal Shareholder Agreement for TA’ZIZ EDC and PVC project. The joint venture will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride (EDC) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility, with a total investment of over $2 billion.

Omaxe

The real estate firm has raised Rs 440 crore from Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm. The funds will be deployed for expediting construction and delivery of its projects as well as for expansion.

