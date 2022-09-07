Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, Indigo, HDFC Bank, Adani, Fertiliser Stocks, and Others

The market made an attempt to extend the northward journey but failed in the morning trade itself and remained rangebound for the rest of the session in the last session. The benchmark indices moved within the trading range of August 30 for the fourth consecutive session. The BSE Sensex fell 49 points to 59,197, while the Nifty50 declined 10 points to 17,656.

Stocks in News

Wipro

The IT services company has entered an expanded collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions like SASE (secure access service edge), cloud security and next-generation SOC (security operations center) solutions based on Zero Trust principles for global enterprises.

Astral

The company has received order from NCLT sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation of subsidiaries Resinova Chemie Limited and Astral Biochem Private Limited with itself. Accordingly, the Scheme of Amalgamation has become effective from September 6.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

The company has entered into an exclusive teaming agreement with ‘ELDIS Pardubice’ s.r.o., Czech Republic. They are intended to provide turnkey anti-drone systems for civilian airports in India.

InterGlobe Aviation

Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from September 6.

Salasar Techno Engineering

The stock will be in focus as the company said its Fund Raising Committee of the Board has approved the allotment of 3 crore equity shares to QIBs at a price of Rs 27.30 per share. The company raised Rs 81.9 crore through its issue.

Zuari Industries

The company has executed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Envien International, Malta and Zuari Envien Bioenergy, to build and operate a biofuel distillery. The company will explore the organic and inorganic business opportunities in the biofuel space in India.

Fertiliser sector

The government may look to privatise PSUs in the sector. According to the PSE policy, 2021, the government will look at leaving non-strategic sectors, such as fertiliser, steel and tourism, by privatising or closing PSUs.

HDFC Bank

India’s largest private sector lender on Tuesday sold additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore at a cut-off rate of 7.84 per cent - the lowest rate shelled out by any bank, so far, in FY23. Tuesday’s bond sale marks the first time that a private bank has tapped the debt capital markets by issuing AT-1 bonds in the current financial year.

