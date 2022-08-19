Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, JSW Steel, Max Healthcare, ONGC, and Others

Advertisement

Stocks in News

Wipro

The stock will be in focus as the IT services provider has received a multi-year contract to deliver Service integration and management (SIAM) services to HM Treasury (HMT). Wipro and HMT will collaborate to enable end-to-end SIAM services, from strategy, design, and implementation to running business-as-usual services such as day-to-day coordination of service integration across HMT’s vendors.

Oil refineries and producers

The government hiked the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 7 per litre and brought back a tax on jet fuel exports, but slashed the levy on domestically produced crude oil in line with softening rates.

JSW Steel, JSW Ispat

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposal to merge Creixent Special Steels and JSW Ispat into JSW Steel. In May, JSW Steel announced the merger deal.

Max Healthcare Institute

HDFC Asset Management Company bought 0.4 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on August 16. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.18 percent, up from 4.78 percent earlier.

Greenpanel Industries

Rating agency ICRA has upgraded the long term ratings of the company to A+ (stable) and short term ratings to A1+, from A and A1, respectively.

Metropolis Healthcare

Vijender Singh has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. The company has agreed to release him from the position of CEO from the closing of business hours of August 17.

Talbros Engineering

The company has commenced construction on land acquired admeasuring 2.2 acre in Faridabad for setting up of new production unit.

SecMark Consultancy

The company said the meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 23 to consider issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders. The board will also approve the proposal of migration of company from SME platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE Limited as well as listing on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange.

