Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, Mindtree, Railtel, L&T, and Others

Results Today: ACC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mastek, Tata Steel Long Products, PCBL, Benares Hotels, Godavari Drugs, and Longview Tea Company will release quarterly earnings on April 19.

Mindtree

IT company Mindtree on Monday said it has registered a 49.1 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 473.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 compared to the year-ago period. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 317.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

RailTel

RailTel Corporation of India, a Mini Ratna central government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has received a work order from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) worth Rs 11.57 crore for the installation of multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private networks (VPNs) at 33 locations across the country.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The firm signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahanadi Coalfields.

SJV

State-owned SJVN on Monday said the Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank will provide a loan of nearly Rs500 crore for setting up a 66 MW hydro electric project in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Wipro

IT major Wipro Limited has appointed Satya Easwaran, a former senior executive at consultancy KPMG, as its India head. Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro’s business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernisation engagements, it said in a statement on Monday.

IT stocks

Heavy sell-off in the sector on Monday could offer an opportunity for investors to make an entry.

TVS Motor

Advertisement

Jwalamukhi Investment on Monday offloaded TVS Motor Company’s shares worth Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.

Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd said it has bought 11.5 acres of land in the suburban Pimpri, in Pune. The land is estimated to have a developable potential of about 2 million sq ft of saleable area and a gross development value of Rs ,700 crore.

Bank stocks

State Bank of India (SBI) has raised loan rates for corporates and some retail borrowers by 10 basis points, setting the stage for a wave of rate hikes across the banking sector. The rate hike, the first from India’s largest lender in more than three years, indicates the turn in the interest rate cycle, as rising inflation prompts central banks to exit easy money policies.

Oil & Gas stocks

Crude oil prices continue to remain high and are likely to have an impact on stocks of oil & gas firms.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.