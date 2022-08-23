Syrma SGS Technology IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

The share allotment status of Syrma SGS Technology initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised on Tuesday, August 23. The public offer of electronic manufacturing services firm received decent response from the investors. Syrma SGS Technology IPO was subscribed 32.61 times over the 2.85 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period.

Syrma SGS Technology IPO received bids of over 93.14 crore shares against the total issue size of over 2.85 crore shares, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The portion set aside for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 87.56 times. The shares allocated for non institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 17.50 times. The category reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 5.53 times.

Those who have invested in Syrma SGS Technology IPO, can check their share application status in two ways — 1) BSE, 2) Registrar’s Website

How to Check Syrma SGS Technology IPO Allotment Status via BSE Website

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL —https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’.

3) Under ‘Issue Name’, select ‘Syrma SGS Technology’ in the dropbox.

4) Enter your application number, or the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then, click on the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and hit ‘Search’ option.

Your share application status will appear on your screen.

Bidders can also check the allotment status on the online portal of official registrar of Syrma SGS Technology IPO — Link Intime India.

How to Check Syrma SGS Technology IPO Allotment Status via Link Intime India

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited — https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html.

2) Select the IPO — ‘Syrma SGS Technology IPO’ — in the dropbox. It must be noted that the name of the IPO will be populated only when the allotment is finalised.

3) Select either one of the three options: ‘PAN’ or ‘Application Number’, or ‘DP Client ID’.

4) In the application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA.

5) Enter the details of the mode that you have selected in Step 2.

6) In the next step, fill the captcha and click on the ‘Search’ button.

The status of your Syrma SGS Technology IPO application will be visible on screen.

