Tata Power Shares Over 8% on Weak Q4 Results; Sees Biggest Fall in Six Months

Tata Power shares dropped over 8 per cent on the back of a weak Q4 earnings report. Tata Power on Friday said its March quarter consolidated net profit came in at Rs 632.37 crore, up 31.41 per cent from Rs 481.21 crore in the same quarter last year. The company said its revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,959.96 crore, rising 15.41 per cent from Rs 10,362.60 crore from the corresponding quarter year ago. The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & managing director, Tata Power said, “We ended FY22 on a high note, with our 10th consecutive quarter of PAT growth, fueled by broad-based growth across all our business clusters comprising generation, transmission, distribution including Odisha and renewables. Our proven track record in the renewable energy space has attracted reputed global investors (BlackRock Real Assets and Mubadala) to join us in speeding up India’s transition to green energy."

During the previous year, the company had sold its Strategic Engineering Division to Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) and had recognized contingent consideration of Rs 468 crore based on future expected orders to be received. During the quarter ended 31 March 2022, the company reassessed the fair value of the contingent consideration receivable and recognized the impairment loss of Rs 468 crore as an exceptional item.

The company maintained the net debt to equity ratio at 1.5 despite capex undertaken for growth in Renewables and T&D businesses through working capital management.

Tata Power is one of India’s largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,635 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation (renewable, hydro and thermal power), transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistic, trading and consumer-facing solar rooftop and electric vehicle charging businesses.

What Should Investors Do Now?

Tata Power could act as a safe haven in today’s context despite elevated capital expenditure, said CLSA. The brokerage firm, however, has maintained its ‘sell’ rating on shares of Tata Power.

Kotak Institutional Securities in its note said: “Tata Power’s consolidated results were not able to deliver on key expectations (1) coal earnings did not fully capitalize on rising coal prices due to change in royalty/taxation as well as export constraints, (2) Mundra continues to be bogged down by higher under-recovery, and (3) margins for EPC business came under pressure. Management is hopeful that earnings constraints for the quarter are transient, and the company will report stronger earnings going forward. Maintain SELL rating and unchanged Fair Value of Rs220/share."

