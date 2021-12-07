Tega Industries IPO GMP, How to Check Application Status via BSE, Registrar's Website

>Tega Industries IPO: Mining products manufacturer Tega Industries is likely to start the share allotment of its initial public offering on December 8, Wednesday. The Tega Industries IPO saw a record breaking subscription rate and bidders will be eager to know the share allotment on the day. They can check it in two ways, starting Wednesday. The issue was subscribed 219.04 times against its total size. This indicates that the Tega Industries IPO received bids for 2,09,58,69,600 shares as against the gross issue size of 95,68,636 shares up for sale. The offer was subscribed mostly on the backing from non institutional buyers, who showed an overwhelming response.

The Tega Industries IPO was the first such offer to open in December this year. The maiden public offer was open between between December 1 and December 3, during which it received a strong response from investors.

The Tega Industries IPO was fetching a high premium at the grey market a day ahead of its share allotment. on Wednesday The Tega Industries IPO GMP today was trading at Rs 350, around 80 per cent up from its upper price band of Rs 453. The high grey market premium of Tega Industries IPO indicated a strong listing of the company at the stock market later this month.

The Tega Industries stock will list on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Investors tomorrow can check their share allotment status in two ways — i) via the BSE website, ii) via the registrar Link Intime India’s website. Read on to find out how.

>How to Check Tega Industries Share Allotment Status via BSE Website

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Tega Industries Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

How to Check Tega Industries Share Allotment Status via the Registrar's Website (Link InTime India)

a) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

b) Select the ‘Tega Industries Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

c) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

d) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step B

f) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option. You will be able to see your allotment status after this, given that the process has been done

