Tega Industries IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

Tega Industries Limited initial public offering (IPO) share allotment status is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, December 8. The Kolkata-based manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, saw an overwhelming response for its maiden offer. Tega Industries IPO was subscribed 219.04 times over the 95.68 lakh shares. Tega Industries IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,36,69,478 equity shares by promoters and an existing shareholder. The company wanted to garner Rs 619.22 crore from the public offer. The price band for Tega Industries IPO was fixed at Rs 443-453 per share.

Those who have invested in Tega Industries IPO, can check their share application status on Wednesday. There are two ways to know Tega Industries IPO share application status 1) BSE 2) Registrar’s Website. Once the allotment status is finalised, the ineligible investors will get their refunds by Thursday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on December 10. Tega Industries shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on December 13.

>How to Check Tega Industries Share Allotment Status via BSE Website

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Tega Industries Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

>How to Check Tega Industries via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

a) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

b) Select the ‘Tega Industries Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

c) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

d) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step B

f) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option. You will be able to see your allotment status after this, given that the process has been done.

>Tega Industries IPO Subscription Status:

Tega Industries IPO received bids of over 209.58 crore shares against the total issue size of over 95.68 lakh shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. The portion set aside for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 215.45 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 666.19 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 29.44 times, the data showed.

>Tega Industries IPO GMP:

The unlisted shares of Tega Industries IPO was trading with gains in the grey market in the last few days. On December 7, Tega Industries shares were quoting a grey market of Rs 350, according to the market observers. The grey market premium of Tega Industries IPO was 77 per cent up over the higher end of the issue price of Rs 453. Stellar response from the market and high grey market premium indicate a bumper listing for Tega Industries shares on the bourse.

