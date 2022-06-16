This e-Retailer Stock Gives Over 200% Returns to Investors in 5 Years. Do you Own?

Investors are always looking for multibagger stocks. One such stock is Vaibhav Global Ltd., which has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors. The global jewelery e-retailer company Vaibhav Global Ltd has given over 200 per cent returns over the last 5 years and has in the last 10 years the stock has given more than 10,000 per cent returns to its long-term investors. Its 52-week high is Rs 858.15 and its 52-week low is Rs 322.6. Investor Vijay Kedia holds 3,045,000 shares or a 1.9 per cent stake in the e-retailer company worth Rs 100.8 crore.

Vaibhav Global Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1989. Its today’s share price is 337.15. Its current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5438.55 crore. In the latest quarter, company has reported Gross Sales of Rs. 4158.91 crore and Total Income of Rs.4617.35 crore. The company’s management includes Santiago Roces Moran, Sushil Sharma, Monica Justice, Sunil Goyal, James Patrick Clarke, Pulak Chandan Prasad, Sanjeev Agrawal, Sheela Agarwal, Nirmal Kumar Bardiya, Sunil Agrawal, Harsh Bahadur.

Advertisement

Vaibhav Global Q4 Performance

Vaibhav Global Limited’s revenue for Q4 and FY22 grew by 2.9 per cent and 8.4 per cent year-on-year respectively. The digital revenue mix continuously increasing, now at 37 per cent of total retail revenue.

PAT for Q4 and FY22 was Rs 27 crore and Rs 237 crore respectively as against Rs56 crore and Rs 272 crore for comparable periods last year. Adjusted for loss in Germany, PAT for the quarter and full-year will be Rs 41 crore and Rs 286 crore respectively.

EBITDA margin in Q4FY22, excluding Germany stood at 8.9 per cent vs 12.8 per cent in Q4FY21. The margin was momentarily impacted by accelerated investments in digital marketing, marketplaces, and increased airtime on OTA platforms.

Advertisement

Recommended final dividend of Rs1.50 per share (face value Rs2 each) making a cumulative dividend of Rs6 per share for FY22.

Vaibhav Global Ltd is a multinational electronic retailer, wholesaler and fashion accessories manufacturer with fashion jewelery. It sells its products through its shopping channel and e-commerce website. In the US, the company sells products through its website www.shoplc.com and in the UK through www.tjc.co.uk.

Vaibhav Global Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1989. Its today’s share price is 337.15. Its current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5438.55 crore. In the latest quarter, company has reported Gross Sales of Rs 4158.91 crore and Total Income of Rs.4617.35 crore. The company’s management includes Santiago Roces Moran, Sushil Sharma, Monica Justice, Sunil Goyal, James Patrick Clarke, Pulak Chandan Prasad, Sanjeev Agrawal, Sheela Agarwal, Nirmal Kumar Bardiya, Sunil Agrawal, Harsh Bahadur.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.