This Pharma Company Declares a Special Dividend; Key Details Investors Should Know

Sanofi Special Dividend: Sanofi India has announced a one-time special interim dividend of Rs 193 per equity share for the financial year ending December 31, 2022. As per the regulatory filing, Sanofi said, “The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-Time Special Interim Dividend of Rs 193 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2022."

The company has fixed August 8, 2022, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the special dividend. The company plans to pay the said dividend on or after August 22, 2022.

Financials

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 32.47 per cent to Rs 120.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 178.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales declined 11.38 per cent to Rs 699.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 789.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.

Sanofi India Limited is one of the entities of Sanofi in India. It has been in existence since 1956 and it was born under the name of Hoechst Fedco Pharma Private Limited. Sanofi India Limited is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Dividend History

Earlier this year, the company had declared a record equity dividend of 1810 per cent amounting to Rs 181 per equity share, and 3090 per cent special dividend amounting to Rs 309 equity share.

It has a good dividend history and regularly declared dividend in the last 5 years. In the year 2021, it had declared an equity dividend of 1250 per cent amounting to Rs 125 while in the same year it declared a special dividend of 2400 per cent amounting to Rs 240 per share.

Dividends are a form of incentive that shareholders receive for holding shares of a profitable company. Generally, when a company earns profit they share a portion of the surplus with shareholders who have a portion of their stocks and that is called a “dividend". Meanwhile, the ex-dividend date for a stock is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout.

On BSE, Sanofi shares closed at Rs 6,604 apiece down by Rs 145 or 2.15 per cent. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of Rs 6,750.05 apiece and Rs 6,586 apiece respectively. Its market cap is around Rs 15,209.01 crore.

Over the years, its name was changed to Hoechst Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Hoechst India Limited, Hoechst Marion Roussel Limited and Aventis Pharma Limited. Today, it employs more than 3,000 employees across India. Sanofi, one of the world’s leading healthcare companies, and its 100 per cent subsidiary - Hoechst GmbH, are the major shareholders of Sanofi India Limited and together hold 60.4 per cent of its paid-up share capital, according to its official website.

