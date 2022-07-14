This Pharma Stock Fixes Record Date For 1500% Dividend Payout; Key Details For Investors

Dividend Paying Stock: Divis Laboratories, a large-cap pharmaceuticals company, will soon pay the final dividend for the year ending March 2022. While announcing its Q4FY22 earnings, Divi’s Laboratories said that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 for the financial year 2021-22. “We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday has recommended a Dividend of Rs 30/- (i.e. 1500 per cent) per equity share of face value 2/- each for the financial year 2021-22, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM)," the pharma company informed in an exchange filing.

The dividend shall be credited/ warrants thereof dispatched within 30 (thirty) days from the conclusion of the AGM. The AGM date and book closure/record date for the purpose of the payment of dividend will be informed in due course, the company added.

The ex-dividend date of the recommended 1500 per cent final dividend is August 11, 2022, and the record date is August 12, 2022.

Divi’s Laboratories has good dividend payout history since 2003. It has declared continuous 20 dividends since 2003. Out of these 20 dividends, 3 were Interim dividends and the rest 17 including this were final dividends. In the past 12 months, the company has declared a final 1000 per cent equity dividend amounting to Rs 20 per share.

Financials

The company, for the quarter ended 31-03-2022, reported a Consolidated Total revenue of Rs 2570.83 Crore, up 2.43 per cent from last quarter’s Total revenue of Rs 2509.86 Crore and up 41.90 per cent from last year’s same quarter Total Income of Rs 1811.71 Crore. The company reported a net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 894.64 Crore in the latest quarter.

Stock Price History

On May 26, 2022, the stock hit the 52-week level at Rs 3,365.55 per share, whereas, it touched the 52-week high on 18 October 2021 at Rs 5,425.10 per share. The CMP is trading at Rs 321.90 above the 52-week low levels. The ROE of the stock is 25.24 per cent. PE ratio is 33.07. PB ratio is 8.35. TTM EPS is Rs 111.52. In the past 1 week, the shares of the company gained 2.14 per cent, whereas in the past 1 month 4. 52 per cent, respectively. The share has slid 19.64 per cent in the past 1 year, however, in the past 5 years, it has given a multi-bagger return of 405.3 per cent. It is a large-cap stock with a market capitalization of Rs 97,890 crore.

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd., incorporated in the year 1990, is a Large Cap company operating in the Pharmaceuticals sector. It has been established for more than 30 years in Hyderabad, India with two manufacturing units and is among the top pharmaceuticals companies in India. Divi’s is the leading manufacturer of APIs (Active pharmaceuticals ingredients), Intermediates, and Registered starting materials offering high-quality products with the highest level of compliance and integrity to over 100+ countries. It has a market presence in 95 countries and 14,000 employees and is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world.

