Top Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Titan, Adani Power, and Others

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 695.76 points or 1.18 per cent higher at 59,558.33, and Nifty rose 203.15 points or 1.16 per cent to 17,780. Today, the Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India following positive global cues. Here is the list of the stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday’s trade.

>Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The company reported a lower consolidated profit at Rs 298.98 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 398.01 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 2,130.44 crore from Rs 2,756.93 crore YoY.

>Future Retail

The company said it will explore all legal remedies to pursue its Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries following a Delhi High Court order directing status quo to be maintained till the court pronounces its order.

>Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) reported a 22.19 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 290.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, helped by volume-driven growth in the domestic market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 237.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, said TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a BSE filing.

>M&M Financial Services

The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 992.3 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 223.2 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,974.3 crore from Rs 2,958 crore YoY. The company, catering to rural and semi-urban customers for buying new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, saw a growth of 28 cent in loan disbursals, improved collection efficiency as well as fall in gross bad loans proportion, which helped the December quarter numbers.

>Dabur India

FMCG major Dabur India Ltd reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.35 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 493.50 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

>Gillette India

The company reported a lower profit at Rs 70.50 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 81.90 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 563.44 crore from Rs 520.42 crore YoY. The company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 33 per share for FY22.

>Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 49.54 per cent to Rs 224 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 444 crore in the corresponding period last year.

>JK Lakshmi Cement

The company reported a net profit after tax of Rs 59.24 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 102 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

>Dhanuka Agritech

Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Wednesday reported a six per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.51 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit had stood at Rs 40.04 crore in the year-ago period.

>Results Today

ITC, GAIL, Titan, ITC, Adani Transmission, Titan Company, GAIL (India), Godrej Properties, Adani Power, Cadila Healthcare, Lupin, Varun Beverages, PI Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, 3M India, Torrent Power, Aavas Financiers, Coromandal International and Emami are among the companies that will announce their December quarter results today.

