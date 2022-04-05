Uma Exports IPO Share Allotment Finalised: How to Check Status via BSE, MAS Services Website; GMP

Uma Exports IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Uma Exports that opened a few days back has announced its share allotment status already and investors who bid for the issue can now check if their application got approved or not. If you are an investor who has not checked their share allotment status, then you are advised to check it as soon as possible to know if you won the bid. This can be done in two ways — through the official website of BSE and through the registrar’s website.

Uma Exports IPO: Subscription Details

The Uma Exports IPO that opened on March 28 and closed three days later on March 30, got a good response from all sets of investors. The issue, worth Rs 60 crore, was subscribed 7.67 times as it received bids for 7.08 crore shares as against 0.92 crore shares on offer. The initial public offer (IPO) of UMA Exports received bids for 7,08,34,280 shares as against 92,30,769 shares on offer, mostly backed by retail investors who subscribed over 10 times of the portion allotted for them.

Uma Exports IPO: Price Band

Uma Exports Limited was selling its shares in the range of Rs 65-68 apiece via its initial stake sale and the issue entirely consists of issuance of fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Shares of the Uma Exports IPO will be listed at both BSE and NSE. Investors could bid for a minimum of 220 equity shares.

Uma Exports IPO GMP

The grey market premium of Uma Exports IPO had not debuted yet and so the same was not available.

Uma Exports IPO Share Allotment Status

The share allotment of Uma Exports IPO was done on April 4, Monday. Investors who have not checked their application status yet must do it immediately to know the details regarding the same. The refund for those who have not won the bid will be done on April 5, Tuesday, while credit to demat accounts will also be given on the same day. This can be done via the official BSE website as well as through registrar MAS Services Limited website

How to Check Uma Exports IPO Share Allotment Status via BSE Website

Step 1: Login to the BSE website through this link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select Uma Exports IPO

Step 3: You will get the option to enter either your Uma Exports IPO application number or your PAN details

Step 4: To proceed further, check box saying ‘I’m not a robot’

Step 5: Now click on the submit button to view your Uma Exports IPO share allotment status

How to Check Uma Exports IPO Share Allotment Status via Registrar MAS Services Limited Website

Step 1: First, log in to MAS Services Limited’s official website though this link — masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 2: You will get two options including “Search on Dp_id/Client id" or “Search on Application No"

Step 3: Select either of the options and fill in relevant details before hitting the ‘Submit’ button

You will be able to see your application status for Uma Exports IPO by following these steps.

