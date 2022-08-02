UP Govt Provides Jobs to 16,257 People Under PM Employment Scheme, Exceeds Q2 Target

In what appears to be a major accomplishment for the Uttar Pradesh government, in terms of employment generation, the state has achieved 108 per cent of the target set under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme ( PMEGP ) for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23, in the first quarter itself. The Yogi Adityanath government has also achieved 95 per cent of the target of setting up small-scale units under the program, said an official.

Principal Secretary, Micro, and MSME, Khadi, Village Industries Export Promotion, Navneet Sehgal said that the government exceeded its target of providing employment to 15,000 youth by the completion of the second quarter of 2022-2023 by eight per cent in the first quarter itself and provided jobs to 16,257 jobless people.

Similarly, under the PMEGP scheme, 1,850 units were to be set up in the state by the second quarter while the Government has established 1,636 units, achieving 95 per cent of the target, revealed in-charge of the PMEGP scheme, Hari Ram Singh.

Singh said that small and micro industries are being set up rapidly in rural areas under PMEGP, adding that a total of 2,194 applications were approved of which 1,636 units have already been established while work on the rest is in progress.

Also, out of about Rs 7 crore received for setting up industries, about Rs 6 crore has already been spent so far. In the last five years, 15,090 units were set up in rural areas of the state at the cost of Rs 1,982 crore. At the same time, additional employment has been given to 1,60,166 unemployed.

It is worth mentioning here that providing jobs to the unemployed youth and encouraging them to become job creators by setting up industrial ventures at micro and small scales have been the priorities of the Yogi government. The Chief Minister also supervises work on his dream project of boosting the setting up of small and micro industries in the state.

The PMEGP scheme was launched by the Central government to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the country. Through this scheme, loans from Rs 10 lakh to up to Rs 25 lakh are being made available to the unemployed youth of the country to start industrial ventures. A subsidy of up to 35 per cent is also given to the beneficiary under the scheme.

