Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment Today. How to Check Status Via BSE, KFintech, GMP

>Vedant Fashions IPO allotment: Manyavar IPO allotment will happen today. Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of this IPO. The official registrar of Vedant Fashions IPO is KFintech Private Limited. Vedant Fashions is planning to raise about Rs 3,149.19 crore via its IPO. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 824-866 a share. The IPO consists purely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 36,364,838 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. 50 per cent of the issue size was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Retail investors were allowed to bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares.

>Vedant Fashions IPO: About the Company

Incorporated in 2002, Vedant Fashions caters to the Indian celebration wear market with a diverse portfolio of brands. It offers a one-stop destination with a wide-spectrum of product offerings for every celebratory occasion. Vedant Fashions caters to the Indian celebration wear market with a diverse portfolio of brands including ‘Manyavar’, ‘Mohey’, ‘Mebaz’, ‘Manthan’ and ‘Twamev’.

>Vedant Fashions IPO GMP

The latest Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is Rs 6. This means that investors can receive a listing gain of Rs 6 when the stock lists on the stock exchange. At the upper end of the price range, the stock could list at around Rs 872, according to market analysts. However, secondary market experts said that GMP is not an ideal indicator about the expected listing fain as it has nothing to do with the balance sheet of the company. They advised investors to look at the financials of the company as they indicate concrete idea about the financial status and business model of the company.

>Vedant Fashions IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders are advised to check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE website or at KFintech’s official website.

>Check Vedant Fashions share allotment status via registrar KFintech website

-To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘

Vedant Fashions’

-From the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared.

-Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box.

-Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

>Check share allotment status in Adani Wilmar via BSE website

-Another way to check the allotment status in Vedant Fashions is through the BSE website.

-Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Vedant Fashions’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared.

-Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’.

-In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

