Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO GMP, Share Allotment to be Finalised Soon, How to Check

Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO was opened for subscription from May 11-13. The price band has been fixed at Rs 310-326 apiece. Now, investors are eyeing the share allotment process which is likely to happen on May 19. Venus Pipes IPO had received decent response from the investors when it had opened for subscription. All thanks to retail investors, the Venus Pipes IPO was subscribed 16.31 times on the final day. The issue received bids for 5,79,48,730 shares against 35,51,914 shares on offer, according to data available by NSE.

Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO: Subscription Status

The Venus Pipes IPO received a total subscription rate of 16.31 per cent mainly due to the backing of retail investors. The retail investor category got booked 19.04 times against the shares allocated from the same. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 12.02 times against the quota of 10.14 lakh shares, while non-institutional buyers put in bids for 15.69 times the portion allocated for them.

Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO: GMP Today

According to market observers Venus Pipes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is Rs 20, which is unchanged from its Monday GMP of Rs 20. They said that Venus Pipes IPO GMP has been oscillating in between Rs 40 to Rs 20 range for last one week in grey market. They went on to add that lowering of Venus Pipes IPO in grey market premium can be attributed to the negative stock market sentiments, which is still persisting.

Market observers said that Venus Pipes IPO GMP today is Rs 20, which means grey market is expecting that Venus Pipes IPO listing would happen at around Rs 346 ( Rs 326 + Rs 20), which is around 6 per cent higher from its price band of Rs 310 to Rs 326 per equity share. So, Venus Pipes IPO GMP indicates that the public issue will have a ‘moderate listing.’

Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO: Share Allotment

After the announcement of share allocation, bidders will be able to check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the IPO registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. For convenience, bidders can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Venus Pipes IPO share allotment status: Check via BSE

1. Visit the official website of BSE or click on the direct link given here— https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select Venus Pipes IPO in the menu. It can be noted that the name of the company will be available for selection only after the finalisation of the allotment status.

3. Enter your application number allotted for Venus Pipes IPO.

4. Then enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN card number).

5. Click at ‘I’m not a robot’ and confirm the captcha.

6. Now finally click at the ‘Submit’ button. You will be able to see the Venus Pipes IPO allotment status displayed on the screen.

Venus Pipes IPO share allotment status: Check via KFin Technologies

Step 1: Go to the official website of the registrar of the IPO that is KFin Technologies or click on either of the links-https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ or https://kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select the name of the !PO (Venus Pipes [PO) in dropbox (Will be available only after the declaration).

Step 3: Select either one of the three modes: Application number; Client ID or PAN ID.

Step 4: Enter the application details.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and click on the submit button. And you will be able to check the status on your screen.

