Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO Allotment Date, Links, Listing Date, GMP Today; 10 Points

Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited initial public offering (IPO) share allotment is likely to be done on May 19. Venus Pipes IPO had received decent response from the investors when it had opened for subscription. All thanks to retail investors, the Venus Pipes IPO was subscribed 16.31 times on the final day. The issue received bids for 5,79,48,730 shares against 35,51,914 shares on offer, according to data available by NSE.

All you need to know about Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO GMP, Share Allotment and Listing

1) Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO was opened for subscription from May 11-13. The price band has been fixed at Rs 310-326 apiece. Investors had an option to bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 thereafter.

2) At the upper end of the price band, the company aimed to raise Rs 165.41 crore via IPO. Venus Pipes IPO comprises sale of 50.74 lakh fresh equity shares of the company. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

3) Venus Pipes IPO saw a positive response from the investors. The quota allocated for retail investors was subscribed 19.04 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was booked 12.02 times while the quota allocated for non-institutional bidder’s portion was subscribed 15.66 times.

4) Investors will get to know if they have been allotted the share of Venus Pipes & Tubes soon. The finalisation of share allotment of Venus Pipes IPO is expected to take place on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Buyers can check their application status via BSE website or KFin Technologies Limited (https://www.kfintech.com/).

5) The grey market premium of Venus Pipes & Tubes has been improved to Rs 24 on Monday, according to Chankya Ni Pothi website. The unlisted shares of Venus Pipes was trading at Rs 350 at grey market, 7 per cent up from the upper end of the issue price.

6) On valuation of Venus Pipes IPO, Hem Securities said, “Company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 310-326 per share at p/e multiple of 21x on 9Months FY22 eps basis."

7) Venus Pipes & Tubes collected over Rs 49 crore from anchor investors ahed of its initial share sale. Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd & India SME Investments - Fund I were some of the investors which participated in the anchor book.

8) The Gujarat-based company is a growing stainless-steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter in India. It supplies its products for applications in diverse sectors including chemicals, engineering, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, power, food processing, paper and oil and gas.

9) For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, Venus Pipes’ revenue from operations stood at Rs 309.33 crore. The net profit for the same financial year came at Rs 23.63 crore. For nine months ended December 31, 2021, the revenue from operations was Rs 276.76 crore with a net profit of Rs 23.59 crore.

10) Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO share is likely to listed on stock market — NSE and BSE — on May 24.

