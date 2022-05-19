Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check Status Via BSE, KFin Tech, GMP

The share allotment of Venus Pipes & Tubes initial public of offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised on Thursday, May 19. Investors of Venus Pipes IPO are eagerly waiting to know the status of their IPO application. The steel-pipes-and-tubes manufacturing company saw a decent response from the investors during the subscription period. Venus Pipes IPO was booked 16.31 times on the final day of bidding. Those who have invested in Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO, can check their share application status in two ways 1) via BSE, 2) via registrar’s websites.

How to Check Share Allotment Status of Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO via BSE

a) Login at the direct link to BSE website —bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

b) Under the issue type, click ‘Equity’

c) Under the issue name, select Venus Pipes & Tubes Limted in the drop box

c) Enter your Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO application number

d) Enter your PAN details

e) Click at ‘I’m not a robot’

f) Click on the ‘Submit’ button

You can also check Venus Pipes IPO application status on the registrar’s website. The official registrar of Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO is KFin Technologies Private Limited.

Here’s How you can Check your Share Allotment Status of Venus Pipes IPO on KFin Technologies Private Limited website

a) Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

b) Now, select Venus Pipes & Tubes Limted in the dropbox. Investors must know that the name of the latest IPO will appear in the dropbox only when the allotment status is finalised.

c) Then, select either application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let’s take application number)

d) Once this is done, enter your Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO application number

e) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) After this, you need to fill captcha

f) Now, hit the ‘Submit’ button

The refund for unsuccessful bidders will be credited in their bank accounts on May 20. Those who have been allotted the share of Venus Pipes, will get the stock in their demat accounts by May 23.

Venus Pipes & Tubes share will be listed on the stock exchanges — BSE, NSE on May 24.

Venus Pipes GMP

The grey market premium of Venus Pipes share increased to Rs 45 in the unlisted market on Thursday, according to the observers. Venus Pipes stock was trading at Rs 371, up 14 per cent over the higher end of the issue price of Rs 326. There has been a constant rise in Venus Pipes GMP in the last few days. The strong premium in the unofficial market amid the volatile stock market, indicates a decent listing for Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited is one of the growing stainless steel

pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter in India. The company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 310-326 per share at p/e multiple of 21x on 9Months FY22 eps basis.

