Veranda Learning IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check Status Via BSE, KFin Tech; GMP

Veranda IPO: The share allotment for Veranda Learning IPO is likely to be finalised on April 5, Tuesday, days before it gets listed in the sock market. The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, that opened for three days, saw a decent response from investors. Veranda Learning IPO was subscribed 3.53 times on the final day of the issue, with the Rs 200 crore public offer receiving bods of over 4.15 crore shares. Veranda IPO had a total of around 1.17 crore shares on offer, as per data with the National Stock Exchange, or NSE.

Veranda Learning IPO Share Allotment

The Veranda IPO had opened for subscription on March 29, 2022, with its initial shares being open for the public for a period of three days, till March 31. The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 130-137 per share. With the Veranda Learning IPO share allotment being finalised today, bidders will be anxious to know the allotment status. To check this, investors can either log in to the website of the BSE, or that of the registrar KFintech Private Limited.

How to Check Veranda Learning IPO Share Allotment Status via Official BSE Website

a. Go to official BSE website and log in with this direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

b. Now, from the drop down menu, select Veranda Learning Solutions IPO;

c. After this, enter the number of your Veranda Learning IPO application

d. Now enter your PAN details as prompted

e. For the final step, check box saying ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on ‘search’ button to know the application status

How to Check Veranda Learning IPO Share Allotment Status via Registrar KFintech Website

a. Go to the website of KFintech Private Limited or click on this direct link kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

b. Now, click on Veranda Learning IPO from the drop down menu

c. Choose between entering details of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN

d. Enter relevant details on basis of the last step. If you selected application number, enter that specific detail

e. Fill captcha and click on the submit button

Your Veranda Learning IPO application status will be displayed on the screen with both these methods.

Veranda Learning IPO GMP Today

Shares of Veranda Learning IPO were fetching a premium of Rs 15 on Tuesday at the grey market, indicating that the issue will make a flat debut at the Dalal Street on the day of its listing. Veranda Learning IPO shares were priced at Rs 130-137 apiece.

Shares of Veranda Learning will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the expected date of its stock market debut is April 7, 2022. Ahead of the issue, most brokerages had advised against buying shares of Veranda Learning IPO as it was a loss making company.

