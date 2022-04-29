Wipro Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 3.9% YoY to Rs 3,090 Crore

IT major Wipro on Friday reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit to Rs 3,090 crore for the March 2022 quarter. Its gross revenue grew 28.5 per cent during the quarter to Rs 20,860 crore.

The company’s revenue from the IT services segment stood at USD 2,721.7 million, a jump of 26.4 per cent year-on-year. Wipro’s operating margin for the March 2022 quarter stood at 17 per cent, while its operating profit rose 2.8 per cent to Rs 3,510 crore.

On the outlook, the company expects revenue from its IT services business during the June 2022 quarter to be in the range of USD 2,748 million-USD 2,803 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 1-3 per cent.

It also said an interim dividend of Rs 1 and Rs 5 declared by the board at its meetings held on January 14 and March 25, 2022, shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said, “We have had an outstanding year, finishing with USD 10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27 per cent year-on-year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3 per cent. We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro’s service offerings."

Delaporte added that with all markets, sectors and global business lines now growing in double-digits year-on-year, the company has a strong foundation for the next year’s growth.

Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said, “Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than USD 100 million bucket on a year-on-year basis. We delivered operating margins of 17.7 per cent for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. Net Income for the year was highest ever at USD 1.6 billion and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17 per cent year-on-year."

In the December 2021 quarter, the company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,969 crore, almost flat compared to the year-ago period, but said the demand environment continued to be “robust". Its revenue from operations grew 29.6 per cent to Rs 20,313.6 crore from Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. Seen sequentially, it was 3.2 per cent higher.

