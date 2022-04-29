Wipro Q4 Results Today: Revenue, Profit, Attrition; 5 Things To Watch Out For

Information technology (IT) major Wipro, which will announce its March 2022 quarter financial performance on Friday, is expected to post a revenue growth of 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,958 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) growth of 3.8 per cent to Rs 3,086 crore during the quarter. Among other things, the company will give its guidance for the June 2022 quarter and commentary on large deal wins. Here’re important parameters the investors need to see in the results:

Profit After Tax/ Net Profit

Advertisement

The company is expected to register a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,086 crore in the last quarter of the financial year 2021-22, a jump of 3.8 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a report by Yes Securities.

Revenue Growth

Wipro is likely to post a revenue growth of 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,958 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, Yes Securities said in the report.

Advertisement

FY23 Revenue Guidance

Investors need to know this in the financial results as it will give an idea of the company’s growth prospects going forward. In the December 2021 quarter, Wipro guided for a revenue growth of 2-4 per cent, which will translate into a full-year growth of 27-28 per cent. For the March 2022 quarter, the company expects revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,692-USD 2,745 million, a sequential growth of 2-4 per cent. Wipro gave its revenue growth guidance for FY22 at 19.5-20 per cent.

Advertisement

Deal Pipeline

The deal pipeline is an important parameter for the company and it indicates demand environment. “Our growth rates, our pipeline, and our order bookings all reflect that. Our pipeline in fact shows a healthy mix of medium and large deals across all our business lines," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

Advertisement

Attrition

The company’s headcount for IT services during the December 2021 quarter stood at 2,31,671, an increase of 41,363 employees on a net basis year-on-year. It added 10,306 employees during the quarter. The company expects to hire about 30,000 freshers in FY23, and is striving to ensure that supply is not a constraint in managing the demand environment. The fresher hiring numbers are pegged at about 17,500 for the current financial year.

In the December 2021 quarter, the company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, almost flat compared to the year-ago period, but said the demand environment continued to be “robust". Its revenue from operations grew 29.6 per cent to Rs 20,313.6 crore from Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. Seen sequentially, it was 3.2 per cent higher.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.