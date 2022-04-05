Yes Bank's Deposits Jump 21.1%; Advances Up 8.8% in March 2022 quarter

Yes Bank on Tuesday reported a 21.1 per cent year-on-year jump in its deposits to Rs 1.97 lakh crore and 8.8 per cent growth in its net advances to Rs 1.81 lakh crore for the March 2022 quarter. The lender’s deposits had stood at Rs 1.63 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while its advances were at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, according to a BSE filing.

The bank’s gross retail disbursements during the March 2022 quarter stood at Rs 10,324 crore as compared with Rs 7,530 crore a year ago. Its certificate of deposits during January-March 2022 were at Rs 4,0264 crore as against Rs 6,896 crore in the year-ago period.

Current account/ saving account (CASA) deposits stood at Rs 61,449 crore at the end of March 2022, which is a 44.3 per cent jump as compared with Rs 42,587 crore a year ago. Its CASA-to-total deposits, except certificate of deposits, come in at 31.8 per cent in the March 2022 quarter as compared with 27.3 per cent a year ago. The bank’s credit-to-deposit ratio was at 92 per cent as compared with 102.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

Yes Bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) during the March 2022 quarter was at 126 per cent as compared with 122.3 per cent a year ago. Average quarterly LCR was 114.6 per cent, which was 113.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

The bank said, “The…information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, which is subject to approval by the Audit Committee of the Board, Board of Directors and audit by the Statutory Auditors of the bank."

Shares of Yes Bank on Tuesday were trading marginally lower by 0.53 per cent at Rs 13.03 apiece as compared to the previous close. The bank’s stock has fallen by about 16 per cent in the past one year, whereas it is down about 8 per cent in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

The lender reported a 77 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 266 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, its highest net profit since December 2018. The lender reported a net profit of Rs 148 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the net profit rose 18 per cent.

Its total income during October-December 2022 declined to Rs 5,632.03 crore from Rs 6,408.53 crore in the year-ago period. The bank’s provision coverage ratio decreased to 79.3 per cent at the end of December 31, 2021. Net interest income fell 31 per cent to Rs 1,764 crore in the December 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 2,560 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank reported an improvement in gross non-performing asset ratio to 14.7 per cent as compared with 15 per cent in the previous quarter, led by lower slippages at Rs 978 crore as against Rs 1,783 crore in Q2FY22.

