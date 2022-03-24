Maruti Suzuki Board Appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO

Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s board members have appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1, 2022, consequent to the completion of the term of Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31, 2022.

Takeuchi has been appointed from April 1, 2022 till March 31, 2025. Kenichi Ayukawa, the MD since 2013, will be the Executive Vice-Chairman for the next six months to help in the transition. “Appointment and re-designation of Mr Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years with effect from 1st April 2022 till 31 st March 2025," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said that in order to seek the approval of the Members for aforesaid appointments through postal ballot by providing a facility to vote by electronic means pursuant to Section 108, Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Board has fixed Friday, April 1, 2022, as the cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the Members to cast their votes through remote e-voting facility.

Speaking on the transition, Ayukawa said, “India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future. I wish him a successful journey ahead."

Takeuchi shared, “I thank the Board of Directors for placing this trust in me. Maruti Suzuki is a great organization with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavour that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, the environment, and society. We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India."

Kenichi Ayukawa is a Law graduate from Osaka University, Japan. Ayukawa joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1980 and joined the Human Resource Division. He worked at several key positions in SMC and in the Group’s overseas operations including General Manager, Overseas Marketing, Administration Department and Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited.

In 2008, he was appointed as Managing Executive Officer in Global Marketing at SMC and has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 1, 2013.

Thereafter, he worked at various levels like Deputy Managing Director/Managing Director, Magyar Suzuki Corporation; Department General Manager- Global Automobile Planning Department and India Automobile Department; Divisional General Manager - Global Business Administration & Planning Division; etc. Prior to his joining as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) in Maruti Suzuki India Limited in April 2021, he was working as Managing Officer, Executive General Manager- Asia Automobile Marketing.

