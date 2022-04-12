Maruti Suzuki Reward for Your Contribution? 100 Employees of IT Company Just Got This Gift

In a move to encourage its employees, an IT firm in Chennai has recently gifted as many as 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to its staff. The company, Ideas2IT, said that it was gifting 100 of its employees the cars in recognition of their constant support and ‘unparalleled’ contributions to the company’s success and growth, as per a report. The cars include high-end models like S-Cross and Baleno, and the company spent a total of Rs 15 crore to gift them to the employees.

Chief executive officer of Ideas2IT Gayathri Vivekanandan gifted the brand new cars to the 100 recognised employees on Monday in Chennai. The company’s founder-chairman Murali Vivekanandan was also present during the occasion, which was a mega wealth-sharing event held in the city, a release published by the company said.

“Ideas2IT, a high-end product engineering firm headquartered in Chennai, today felicitated its employees by gifting 100 cars for 100 employees for their constant support and unparalleled contribution to the company’s success and growth," it said.

“The company delivers cutting-edge software projects to fortune companies like Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic and many more," the release added.

“Considering this steady growth streak enabled by its employees, Ideas2IT has implemented a unique wealth-sharing initiative. Awarding these cars is just the first step. Ideas2IT plans to roll out more such initiatives in the near future," Gayathri Vivekanandan said.

Murali Vivekanandan, the founder-chairman of the company, said gifting these cars was just the first step, as per a report by ANI. “Seven-eight years ago we promised that when we get lefty goals we will share our wealth. Awarding these cars is just the first step. We plan to roll out more such initiatives in the near future," the official told ANI.

“It is always great to receive gifts from the organization; on every occasion, the company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones. Car is a very big thing for us," said Prasath, an employee who received one car, told ANI.

Founded in 2009 with six handpicked engineers, Ideas2IT currently has more than 500 technologists located at multiple locations including the USA, Mexico, and India, it said.

This news comes days after another Chennai-based IT company gifted BMW cars to five of its employees for having assisted their boss in ‘digging gold’ and making the firm weather the Covid-19 storm that threatened its very existence. Global software-as-a-service company-Kissflow Inc handed over five BMW cars, each worth Rs 1 crore, to its senior management executives to honour their loyalty and commitment to the company on Friday.

According to Kissflow Inc CEO Suresh Sambandam the five employees were with him right from the inception of the company and stayed with him during the course of the journey.

