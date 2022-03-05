Mother Dairy to Hike Milk Prices by Rs 2/Litre From Tomorrow, Check Latest Prices

After Amul, Parag, now Mother Dairy is going to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday in view of rising procurement prices, fuel and other costs, the company said today. Mother Dairy milk will also be costlier in Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The development comes days after Amul announced its annual price hike across all milk varieties from March 1 and Dairy firm Parag Milk Foods Ltd also raised the price of the Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from March 1.

Mother Dairy Milk is sold in over 100 cities of India, and the company intends to raise prices in other regions in the coming days.

“In view of the rising procurement prices (amount paid to farmers), fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022," the company said on Saturday.

From now, full cream milk will cost Rs 59 per litre from Sunday, up from Rs 57 per litre on Saturday. Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 49, while double toned milk will rise to Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49 per litre. Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 46 from Rs 44 per litre.

“The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of only four per cent, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders," the company explained.

“As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk," Mother Dairy added.

Mother Dairy had last revised its liquid milk prices on July 11, 2021.

