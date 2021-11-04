Muhurat Trading 2021 Diwali LIVE: Samvat 2078 Starts on a Positive Note, Sensex Reclaims 60,000

Muhurat Trading 2021: Sensex surged over 300 points to reclaim 60,000-mark during Muhurat trading session on November 4. Nifty was trading above 17,900 at opening. During pre-opening of Muhurat trading session, Sensex rose over 850 points while Nifty climbed above 17,800. The stock market is conducting a customary Muhurat trading session 2021 on Thursday for an hour, from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm. Read More
“Be a little bit more cognizant, and not play with the market but invest… I think that is very important. The expectations are very high. And that is one, I would say cause of concern," Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Management told CNBC.
“We are advising clients to invest in quality stocks as we are expecting markets to be rallied in the upcoming week,"| said Palak Kothari, research associate, Choice Broking.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the biggest contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index.
Sensex and Nifty started the new Samvat on a positive note taking cues from other Asian markets and US equities overnight. The BSE-Sensex was at 60,141.5 points, up 0.6 per cent while Nifty50 rose 0.6 per cent to 17,931.5 points.
Mahindra & Maahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, ITC top gainers. Nearly all of the 30 scrips of the Sensex index traded higher in early deals.
Gold price on Thursday rose during Muhurat trading session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price fell 0.23 per cent to Rs 47,540 for 10 grams at 1830 hours on November 4.
The Sensex index rose 436.1 points or 0.7 per cent to touch 60,208 in the first few minutes of the special trading session — one hour Muhurat trading session. The broader Nifty50 benchmark surged to 17,941.2, up 112 points or 0.6 per cent from its previous close.
All green at pre-opening session
The Sensex was up 436.1 points or 0.7 per cent at 60,208 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark was at 17,935.1, up 105.9 points or 0.6 per cent from its previous close at the pre-opening.
Sensex Surges 850 points to 60,638 on Thursday during Muhurat Trading. Nifty nears 17,950
Commodity exchange MCX also said that in the one-hour Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat trading.
During the Muhurat trading session, investors and brokers buy value-based stocks, which are good for the long term. A lot of investors believe stocks bought on this occasion are to be kept as lucky charms.
For whopping returns in Samvat 2078, analysts suggested a Diwali portfolio for investors. “Keeping the pros and cons in mind, we have curated a portfolio that aims to bring stability and prosperity in a long-term basis. From our current coverage of 165 stocks, we have structured a portfolio with a reasonable mix of upcoming stocks and sectors available at fair valuations," Geojit Financial said. Read here
Benchmark index returns in the short term may not be the right way to assess the investment opportunity. A carefully constructed portfolio which harnesses the tailwinds, which the Indian Economy is expected to enjoy in the coming years, should deliver 12-15 per cent compounded returns over the medium term. Right from IT, domestic manufacturing, real estate, and real estate full chain, to financial services, capital market intermediaries, and capital goods — all the sectors are expected to do well over the medium term. Hence, over the medium term investors can make significant wealth by investing in domestic equities, said Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director - Emkay Global Financial Service
Domestic indices are likely to start the Muhurat trading session on Diwali on a positive note aided by firm cues from global equities. US Fed kept interest rates unchanged, it said that it will reduce its $120-billion bond buying exercise by $15 billion every month starting mid-November.
The trading community has followed the stock trading on this day as part of an old symbolic ritual for more than half a century now. They consider it a good ritual to do token trading on this day to propitiate Goddess Lakshmi, the Indian goddess of wealth and prosperity, for her blessings throughout the Samvat year.
“In Samvat 2077, while Nifty delivered 40 per cent return, the Mid and Small-cap Indices delivered 70 per cent and 80 per cent returns respectively. This outperformance may continue. Investors should play this space through the mutual fund route, preferably through SIPs," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE, is performing Laxmi Puja on Diwali 2021.
Indian Markets created history in Samvat 2077 by hitting milestone after milestone. The Nifty surpassed 18,000 on October 11 2021 and BSE Sensex surpassed 60,000 on September 24 2021, with both Indexes gaining around 50 per cent during Samvat 2077. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap Index outperformed and gained 75 per cent and 94 per cent respectively. The upmove in markets was exceptional considering the spread of Covid19 and subsequent lockdowns. The upmove was driven by all class of investors. While the FPIs set forth their conviction in Indian capital market by infusing Rs 66,000 crore in equities YTD, the retail category wasn’t behind. Samvat 2077 belonged to BSE Metals (+156 per cent), BSE Realty (+125 per cent) and BSE Power (+115 per cent), said Kotak Securities.
“On the auspicious day of Muhurat trading, we are expecting markets to be bullish as on the back of the global & SGX nifty market, the index can show gap-up opening,” Palak Kothari research associate, Choice Broking.
The stock market had a stellar run in the past one year. The two benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty touched fresh all-time highs and crossed 60,000 and 18,000 respectively. The bull run has made investors richer by about Rs 99 lakh crore during Samvat year 2077, according to the official data. Metal, banking and financial services and software exporters led the rally. Besides, pharma and FMCG stocks saw muted gains in prices during the past year.
Analysts believed that the stock market would continue this positive momentum in Samvat 2078. “After the spectacular returns in Samvat 2077, investors should expect modest returns only, say in low teens, in Samvat 2078,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.
“Metals, Realty, IT, Banking, Financials like mortgage and Fintech, Telecom and Capital goods are likely to perform well,” he added.
“Stock specific movement can be expected as HPCL, SBICARD, DABUR, SBIN are looking strong on charts. We are advising clients to invest in quality stocks as we are expecting markets to be rallied in the upcoming week,” said Palak Kothari, research associate, Choice Broking.
