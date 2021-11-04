Home / News / Business / Muhurat Trading 2021 Diwali LIVE: Samvat 2078 Starts on a Positive Note, Sensex Reclaims 60,000
Live now

Muhurat Trading 2021 Diwali LIVE: Samvat 2078 Starts on a Positive Note, Sensex Reclaims 60,000

Muhurat Trading 2021: Samvat 2078

Muhurat Trading 2021 Diwali LIVE Update: Sensex surged over 300 points to reclaim 60,000-mark during Muhurat trading session. Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS were among the biggest contributors to the gain

News18.com |
Updated: November 04, 2021, 19:02 IST
Advertisement

Muhurat Trading 2021: Sensex surged over 300 points to reclaim 60,000-mark during Muhurat trading session on November 4. Nifty was trading above 17,900  at opening. During pre-opening of Muhurat trading session, Sensex rose over 850 points while Nifty climbed above 17,800. The stock market is conducting a customary Muhurat trading session 2021 on Thursday for an hour, from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm. Read More

Nov 04, 2021 19:02 IST

Do not Play With the Market but Invest: Analyst

“Be a little bit more cognizant, and not play with the market but invest… I think that is very important. The expectations are very high. And that is one, I would say cause of concern," Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Management told CNBC.

Nov 04, 2021 18:56 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Stay Invested: Analysts

“We are advising clients to invest in quality stocks as we are expecting markets to be rallied in the upcoming week,"| said Palak Kothari, research associate, Choice Broking.

Advertisement
Nov 04, 2021 18:47 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Biggest Contributors

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the biggest contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index.

Nov 04, 2021 18:43 IST

Samvat 2078 Starts on a Positive Note

Sensex and Nifty started the new Samvat on a positive note taking cues from other Asian markets and US equities overnight. The BSE-Sensex was at 60,141.5 points, up 0.6 per cent while Nifty50 rose 0.6 per cent to 17,931.5 points.

Nov 04, 2021 18:32 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Mahindra & Maahindra, Kotak Bank Among Top Gainers

Mahindra & Maahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, ITC top gainers. Nearly all of the 30 scrips of the Sensex index traded higher in early deals.

Nov 04, 2021 18:30 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Gold price Rises

Gold price on Thursday rose during Muhurat trading session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price fell 0.23 per cent to Rs 47,540 for 10 grams at 1830 hours on November 4.

Advertisement
Nov 04, 2021 18:26 IST

Market Begins Samvat 2078

The Sensex index rose 436.1 points or 0.7 per cent to touch 60,208 in the first few minutes of the special trading session — one hour Muhurat trading session. The broader Nifty50 benchmark surged to 17,941.2, up 112 points or 0.6 per cent from its previous close.

Nov 04, 2021 18:19 IST

Muhurat Trading: Pre-Open

All green at pre-opening session

Nov 04, 2021 18:15 IST

Muhurat Trading Pre-Open | Sensex Up Over 400 Points

The Sensex was up 436.1 points or 0.7 per cent at 60,208 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark was at 17,935.1, up 105.9 points or 0.6 per cent from its previous close at the pre-opening.

Nov 04, 2021 18:06 IST

Muhurat Trading Pre-Open: Sensex Surges 850 points

Sensex Surges 850 points to 60,638 on Thursday during Muhurat Trading. Nifty nears 17,950

Nov 04, 2021 18:04 IST

Commodity Trading During Muhurat Trading

Commodity exchange MCX also said that in the one-hour Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat trading.

Nov 04, 2021 18:02 IST

Focus on Long Term Gains: Analysts

During the Muhurat trading session, investors and brokers buy value-based stocks, which are good for the long term. A lot of investors believe stocks bought on this occasion are to be kept as lucky charms.

Nov 04, 2021 18:00 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Diwali Stock Portfolio for you

For whopping returns in Samvat 2078, analysts suggested a Diwali portfolio for investors. “Keeping the pros and cons in mind, we have curated a portfolio that aims to bring stability and prosperity in a long-term basis. From our current coverage of 165 stocks, we have structured a portfolio with a reasonable mix of upcoming stocks and sectors available at fair valuations," Geojit Financial said.  Read here

Nov 04, 2021 17:52 IST

IT, Domestic Manufacturing, Real Estate: Key Sectors to Watch out For

Benchmark index returns in the short term may not be the right way to assess the investment opportunity. A carefully constructed portfolio which harnesses the tailwinds, which the Indian Economy is expected to enjoy in the coming years, should deliver 12-15 per cent compounded returns over the medium term. Right from IT, domestic manufacturing, real estate, and real estate full chain, to financial services, capital market intermediaries, and capital goods — all the sectors are expected to do well over the medium term. Hence, over the medium term investors can make significant wealth by investing in domestic equities, said Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director - Emkay Global Financial Service

Nov 04, 2021 17:39 IST

Domestic Indices to Start the Muhurat Trading Session on Positive Note

Domestic indices are likely to start the Muhurat trading session on Diwali on a positive note aided by firm cues from global equities. US Fed kept interest rates unchanged, it said that it will reduce its $120-billion bond buying exercise by $15 billion every month starting mid-November.

Nov 04, 2021 17:35 IST

Significance of Muhurat Trading

The trading community has followed the stock trading on this day as part of an old symbolic ritual for more than half a century now. They consider it a good ritual to do token trading on this day to propitiate Goddess Lakshmi, the Indian goddess of wealth and prosperity, for her blessings throughout the Samvat year.

Nov 04, 2021 17:33 IST

How Much Return to Expect in Samvat 2078

“In Samvat 2077, while Nifty delivered 40 per cent return, the Mid and Small-cap Indices delivered 70 per cent and 80 per cent returns respectively. This outperformance may continue. Investors should play this space through the mutual fund route, preferably  through SIPs," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Nov 04, 2021 17:25 IST

Laxmi Puja on Diwali 2021 at BSE

Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE, is performing Laxmi Puja on Diwali 2021.

Nov 04, 2021 17:23 IST

How Stock Market Performed in Samvat 2077

Indian Markets created history in Samvat 2077 by hitting milestone after milestone. The Nifty surpassed 18,000 on October 11 2021 and BSE Sensex surpassed 60,000 on September 24 2021, with both Indexes gaining around 50 per cent during Samvat 2077. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap Index outperformed and gained 75 per cent and 94 per cent respectively. The upmove in markets was exceptional considering the spread of Covid19 and subsequent lockdowns. The upmove was driven by all class of investors. While the FPIs set forth their conviction in Indian capital market by infusing Rs 66,000 crore in equities YTD, the retail category wasn’t behind. Samvat 2077 belonged to BSE Metals (+156 per cent), BSE Realty (+125 per cent) and BSE Power (+115 per cent), said Kotak Securities.

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Biggest Contributors

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the biggest contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Samvat 2078 Starts on a Positive Note

Sensex and Nifty started the new Samvat on a positive note taking cues from other Asian markets and US equities overnight. The BSE-Sensex was at 60,141.5 points, up 0.6 per cent while Nifty50 rose 0.6 per cent to 17,931.5 points.
Advertisement
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Mahindra & Maahindra, Kotak Bank Among Top Gainers

Mahindra & Maahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, ITC top gainers. Nearly all of the 30 scrips of the Sensex index traded higher in early deals.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Gold price Rises

Gold price on Thursday rose during Muhurat trading session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price fell 0.23 per cent to Rs 47,540 for 10 grams at 1830 hours on November 4.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Market Begins Samvat 2078

The Sensex index rose 436.1 points or 0.7 per cent to touch 60,208 in the first few minutes of the special trading session — one hour Muhurat trading session. The broader Nifty50 benchmark surged to 17,941.2, up 112 points or 0.6 per cent from its previous close.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Muhurat Trading: Pre-Open

All green at pre-opening session
Advertisement
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Muhurat Trading Pre-Open | Sensex Up Over 400 Points

The Sensex was up 436.1 points or 0.7 per cent at 60,208 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark was at 17,935.1, up 105.9 points or 0.6 per cent from its previous close at the pre-opening.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Muhurat Trading Pre-Open: Sensex Surges 850 points

Sensex Surges 850 points to 60,638 on Thursday during Muhurat Trading. Nifty nears 17,950
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Commodity Trading During Muhurat Trading

Commodity exchange MCX also said that in the one-hour Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat trading.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Focus on Long Term Gains: Analysts

During the Muhurat trading session, investors and brokers buy value-based stocks, which are good for the long term. A lot of investors believe stocks bought on this occasion are to be kept as lucky charms.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Muhurat Trading 2021: Diwali Stock Portfolio for you

For whopping returns in Samvat 2078, analysts suggested a Diwali portfolio for investors. “Keeping the pros and cons in mind, we have curated a portfolio that aims to bring stability and prosperity in a long-term basis. From our current coverage of 165 stocks, we have structured a portfolio with a reasonable mix of upcoming stocks and sectors available at fair valuations," Geojit Financial said.  Read here
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

IT, Domestic Manufacturing, Real Estate: Key Sectors to Watch out For

Benchmark index returns in the short term may not be the right way to assess the investment opportunity. A carefully constructed portfolio which harnesses the tailwinds, which the Indian Economy is expected to enjoy in the coming years, should deliver 12-15 per cent compounded returns over the medium term. Right from IT, domestic manufacturing, real estate, and real estate full chain, to financial services, capital market intermediaries, and capital goods — all the sectors are expected to do well over the medium term. Hence, over the medium term investors can make significant wealth by investing in domestic equities, said Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director - Emkay Global Financial Service
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Domestic Indices to Start the Muhurat Trading Session on Positive Note

Domestic indices are likely to start the Muhurat trading session on Diwali on a positive note aided by firm cues from global equities. US Fed kept interest rates unchanged, it said that it will reduce its $120-billion bond buying exercise by $15 billion every month starting mid-November.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Significance of Muhurat Trading

The trading community has followed the stock trading on this day as part of an old symbolic ritual for more than half a century now. They consider it a good ritual to do token trading on this day to propitiate Goddess Lakshmi, the Indian goddess of wealth and prosperity, for her blessings throughout the Samvat year.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

How Much Return to Expect in Samvat 2078

"In Samvat 2077, while Nifty delivered 40 per cent return, the Mid and Small-cap Indices delivered 70 per cent and 80 per cent returns respectively. This outperformance may continue. Investors should play this space through the mutual fund route, preferably  through SIPs," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Laxmi Puja on Diwali 2021 at BSE

Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE, is performing Laxmi Puja on Diwali 2021.

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

How Stock Market Performed in Samvat 2077

Indian Markets created history in Samvat 2077 by hitting milestone after milestone. The Nifty surpassed 18,000 on October 11 2021 and BSE Sensex surpassed 60,000 on September 24 2021, with both Indexes gaining around 50 per cent during Samvat 2077. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap Index outperformed and gained 75 per cent and 94 per cent respectively. The upmove in markets was exceptional considering the spread of Covid19 and subsequent lockdowns. The upmove was driven by all class of investors. While the FPIs set forth their conviction in Indian capital market by infusing Rs 66,000 crore in equities YTD, the retail category wasn’t behind. Samvat 2077 belonged to BSE Metals (+156 per cent), BSE Realty (+125 per cent) and BSE Power (+115 per cent), said Kotak Securities.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

How Stock Market Performed in Samvat 2077

Indian Markets created history in Samvat 2077 by hitting milestone after milestone. The Nifty surpassed 18,000 on October 11 2021 and BSE Sensex surpassed 60,000 on September 24 2021, with both Indexes gaining around 50 per cent during Samvat 2077. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap Index outperformed and gained 75 per cent and 94 per cent respectively. The upmove in markets was exceptional considering the spread of Covid19 and subsequent lockdowns. The upmove was driven by all class of investors. While the FPIs set forth their conviction in Indian capital market by infusing Rs 66000 cr in equities YTD, the retail category wasn’t behind. Samvat 2077 belonged to BSE Metals (+156 per cent), BSE Realty (+125 per cent) and BSE Power (+115 per cent), said Kotak Securities.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Is Intraday Trading Allowed in Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a customary one-hour long trading session on Diwali. Only seasoned investors indulge in intraday trading during Muhurat Trading. However, most analysts urged the average investors to avoid intraday muhurat trading due to extremely short trading window and volatility in the market.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

What to Expect during Muhurat Trading 2021 in Samvat 2078

On the auspicious day of Muhurat trading, we are expecting markets to be bullish as on the back of the global & SGX nifty market, the index can show gap-up opening. The Index has support at 17,600 levels, a sustained above the same can show upside momentum while crossing above 18,030-18,050 levels can show upside movement with fresh buying position, said Palak Kothari, research associate, Choice Broking.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 Timing

The block deal session will run from 5.45 pm till 6 pm on November 4. The pre-open session will take place between 6 pm and 6.08 pm. The normal market will remain open between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm. The call auction illiquid session will be from 6.20 pm to 7.05 pm.
Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is a special symbolic trading session that stock exchanges hold every year on Diwali. This year, the customary trading session is scheduled between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm on Thursday, November 4.

Read more

The customary one-hour special trading session on the auspicious occasion of Diwali will mark the beginning of new Hindu accounting year — Samvat 2078. It’s been a long-standing ritual in the Indian trading community to conduct Muhurat trading on Diwali. It is believed that this session will bring prosperity and abundance to investors throughout the year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the biggest contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index.

“On the auspicious day of Muhurat trading, we are expecting markets to be bullish as on the back of the global & SGX nifty market, the index can show gap-up opening,” Palak Kothari research associate, Choice Broking.

The stock market had a stellar run in the past one year. The two benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty touched fresh all-time highs and crossed 60,000 and 18,000 respectively. The bull run has made investors richer by about Rs 99 lakh crore during Samvat year 2077, according to the official data. Metal, banking and financial services and software exporters led the rally. Besides, pharma and FMCG stocks saw muted gains in prices during the past year.

Analysts believed that the stock market would continue this positive momentum in Samvat 2078. “After the spectacular returns in Samvat 2077, investors should expect modest returns only, say in low teens, in Samvat 2078,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

“Metals, Realty, IT, Banking, Financials like mortgage and Fintech, Telecom and Capital goods are likely to perform well,” he added.

“Stock specific movement can be expected as HPCL, SBICARD, DABUR, SBIN are looking strong on charts. We are advising clients to invest in quality stocks as we are expecting markets to be rallied in the upcoming week,” said Palak Kothari, research associate, Choice Broking.

What awaits for investors during Diwali Muhurat trading and in Samvat 2078? Check our LIVE blog for all the latest updates of Muhurat Trading

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.