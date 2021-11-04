Muhurat Trading 2021 Diwali LIVE: Samvat 2078 Starts on a Positive Note, Sensex Reclaims 60,000

The customary one-hour special trading session on the auspicious occasion of Diwali will mark the beginning of new Hindu accounting year — Samvat 2078. It’s been a long-standing ritual in the Indian trading community to conduct Muhurat trading on Diwali. It is believed that this session will bring prosperity and abundance to investors throughout the year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the biggest contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index.

“On the auspicious day of Muhurat trading, we are expecting markets to be bullish as on the back of the global & SGX nifty market, the index can show gap-up opening,” Palak Kothari research associate, Choice Broking.

The stock market had a stellar run in the past one year. The two benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty touched fresh all-time highs and crossed 60,000 and 18,000 respectively. The bull run has made investors richer by about Rs 99 lakh crore during Samvat year 2077, according to the official data. Metal, banking and financial services and software exporters led the rally. Besides, pharma and FMCG stocks saw muted gains in prices during the past year.

Analysts believed that the stock market would continue this positive momentum in Samvat 2078. “After the spectacular returns in Samvat 2077, investors should expect modest returns only, say in low teens, in Samvat 2078,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

“Metals, Realty, IT, Banking, Financials like mortgage and Fintech, Telecom and Capital goods are likely to perform well,” he added.

“Stock specific movement can be expected as HPCL, SBICARD, DABUR, SBIN are looking strong on charts. We are advising clients to invest in quality stocks as we are expecting markets to be rallied in the upcoming week,” said Palak Kothari, research associate, Choice Broking.

What awaits for investors during Diwali Muhurat trading and in Samvat 2078? Check our LIVE blog for all the latest updates of Muhurat Trading

