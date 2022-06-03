Mukesh Ambani Reclaims 'Richest Indian' Tag; Beats Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has regained the tag of richest person in India, beating his rival Gautam Adani. With a net worth of $104.7 billion, Ambani is now at the sixth position on the list of top 10 wealthiest people in the world, showed Forbes rich list. Reliance chairman added $10 billion to his wealth in the first five months of 2022. Adani now stands at the ninth place. His net worth is $100.5 billion, according to the list.

Mukesh Ambani is at the eight position with a net worth of $99.7 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. With $98.7-billion net worth, Adani has slipped to the ninth spot. He was tied with Bill Gates as the fourth richest person in the world, a month back. Since then, he has lost over $26 billion as his group company shares had witnessed a correction.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

