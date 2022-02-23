Mukesh Ambani Remembers Rahul Bajaj, 'One of The Most Respected Industrialists in India'

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said that Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, was one of the most respected industrialists in India. Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue, Ambani said, “Let me begin by paying my homage to my very good friend and an eminent citizen of Pune, Shri Rahul Bajaj, who passed away recently." He added, “He (Rahul Bajaj) was my senior and one of India’s most respected industrialists. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Rahul Bajaj passed away at 83 on Saturday, February 12. He was at the helm of one of the most popular two-wheeler companies in the country for nearly five decades. He had pneumonia and also a heart problem. He was admitted to the hospital for the last one month, said Dr Purvez Grant, managing trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Rahul Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairmen in corporate India. He was the main force behind making the Bajaj brand a household name in India. The blockbuster models of Bajaj Chetak and Priya became India’s favourite within a few years of launch. In the 1990s, two-wheelers in India were synonymous with Bajaj.

Speaking about why the world needs green energy, Ambani said, “Climate change is the biggest threat today to mankind’s future well-being."

Explaining further, he said, “… Planet Earth is facing an existential crisis because of climate change. The climate crisis is essentially an energy crisis. The excessive use of fossil fuels in the past two hundred years has gravely endangered the fragile ecology of the planet. Of course, it has brought prosperity to a large part of the global community. But this prosperity has been at the cost of the planet’s environment and ecosystem…and is therefore unsustainable."

The transition from old energy to new, green, and clean energy is not an option, it is an urgent imperative, he mentioned.

“Our very survival depends on how quickly we embrace planet-friendly renewables like solar, wind, and hydrogen. One more thing: energy transition will also determine geopolitical transition in the 21st century," he added.

“When India becomes not only self-sufficient in green and clean energy, but also a large exporter, it will help India emerge as a global power," Ambani said.

