'My Heart Sank': Anneka Patel, On Maternity Leave, Laid Off By Meta

Facebook parent Meta laid off around 11,000 employees — about 13 per cent of its workforce — as it deals with declining revenue and broader tech industry woes, according to a letter by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to employees sent out on Wednesday. Among those laid off was Anneka Patel, a Communication Manager on maternity leave. She shared a long post on LinkedIn, saying she woke up at 3 am to feed her three-month-old daughter and by 5:35 am she was notified that she was also laid off.

“I got the email that I had been included in the layoffs. My heart sank," an excerpt from her long message said.

Anneka shared that working at Facebook (now Meta) has been her dream job ever since she moved from London to the Bay Area nine years ago. She worked in the social media giant for 2.5 years on the Facebook Group product.

“People would ask if it was tough working there with all the bad press, but I would tell them that I was lucky because I got to tell the good stories about the amazing Facebook groups out there," she added.

She also said that she was grateful to everyone she worked with at the company.

Talking about her next step, Anneka mentioned that her maternity leave is due to end in February. “While these first few months of motherhood have been some of the most challenging of my life, I wouldn’t have traded them for the world," she added.

She also stated that she would continue to dedicate her time to her daughter over the next few months and would be open to work in the New Year.

She also urged her connections to refer her or send it on her way if they see a role in Communications which suits her job profile.

Another such employee, who moved to Canada from India for a Meta job, was laid off within two days of his joining.

