National Poker Series India 2022 Announced; Tournaments to begin from March 6. 252 medals across 84 Tournaments, PokerBaazi.com to continue as hosting partner.

India’s glorious and most prestigious Poker tournament series has unveiled dates for its 2022 edition. The National Poker Series India will include more events and now host >84 tournaments across 15 days starting from 6th March. That’s when India’s next gold medalists in Poker will be crowned.

Just like there’s the World Cup for cricket & Olympics for athletic sports, the fast growing skill-based game of Poker had its pivotal moment in June 2021 with the launch of NPS India.

The tournament series awarded India’s first ever Poker gold medalists.

The first edition recorded >83,793 entries across 64 tournaments and a participation that was spread across 20 states. The >top 5 states to have scored the highest number of medals were

Maharashtra >(44)

New Delhi >(37)

Haryana >(18)

Karnataka >(12)

Uttar Pradesh >(12).

The official announcement of dates for the 2022 edition of National Poker Series India has come as a good news for the Poker community entering the new year. >NPS 2022 will be held from 6th March to 20th March and along with the >252 medals will carry a guaranteed prize amount of >18.5 crore. The series will be hosted online on the award winning platform of >PokerBaazi.com, the home-grown gaming tech company which was recently recognized as India’s number one poker website by top global poker-listing website Poker Scout.

NPS 2021 had awarded 192 medals. >Mohammad Azhar Tak from >Rajasthan was crowned the >Champion of Champions, while >Vivek Bajaj from >Jharkhand won the >Golden Rush tournament. The series also runs a unique concept of leaderboard based on overall medal tally of players. The >NPS podium finishers, Mohammad Azhar Tak (Rajasthan), Ankit Wadhawan (Punjab) and Kritagya Sharma (New Delhi), who won the gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively, also won a ticket to represent India at one of the biggest poker events of the world, held at >Las Vegas.

PokerBaazi.com, which is India’s biggest Poker platform, will be hosting the National Poker Series. >Navkiran Singh, the founder & CEO of Baazi Games, the parent group of PokerBaazi.com, who also happens to be a passionate Poker player, said that an event like the NPS falls in absolute sync with his vision of creating a distinct category for Poker in India. “It’s going to inspire the budding/aspirational players. NPS allows the players to engrave their names in the pages of Golden Book of Indian Poker history. This series is all about glory, respect, and fame that the sport has to offer. The concept has been introduced to make the game accessible to millions of poker enthusiasts across the country. With the deep-rooted internet penetration in India, our indigenous app PokerBaazi has been designed to meet the international poker app standards that can eventually be the vehicle through which hidden talents can be discovered and recognized." Singh added.

The >Qualifiers (Satellite tournaments), through which one can win a ticket to the NPS tournaments, will start >15th January on the host app PokerBaazi.com. The details of the 2022 edition have been made available on the event website https://nationalpokerseries.in

This article has been written by Studio18 on behalf of Pokerbaazi.

